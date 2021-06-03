The parliament of a European country accuses its government of failing to deal with Corona

Parliaments in many countries of the European continent have begun to form committees to see if governments have succeeded in dealing with the emerging Corona virus pandemic.

Europe was one of the continents most affected by the epidemic that has spread in the world since December 2019.

Today, Thursday, the Swedish Parliament’s Constitutional Committee said that the center-left government had failed in several aspects in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission said the government was slow to put in place a system for testing and tracing, failed to protect the elderly, and there were no dividing lines between the responsibilities of public and local authorities. She did not comment on Sweden’s controversial strategy not to impose general isolation.

“It is clear that Sweden was not adequately prepared before (the pandemic) and we can learn from many of the failures we have pointed out,” Hans Ekström, deputy chair of the committee and an MP for the Social Democrats, said during a session in parliament.

Sweden chose not to impose lockdown measures, relying instead on largely voluntary measures. It recorded a higher number of deaths than neighboring countries, but less than most European countries that chose to impose a general closure.

The committee said the government should have been faster in setting up a framework for screening and tracing, in passing a law that would give it greater powers to deal with the crisis, and in isolating nursing homes.

As of May 26, Sweden had recorded more than one million cases of Covid-19 and nearly 14,500 deaths.