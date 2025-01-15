The Parliament Board refuses to activate the anti-harassment protocol after the latest complaint against a Junts deputy

The Parliament Board sees no room to activate the anti-harassment protocol after the new accusation by journalist Marta Roqueta against the Junts deputy Francesc de Dalmases. At its meeting this Wednesday, the governing body of the chamber reviewed the aforementioned protocol and, according to parliamentary sources cited by the ACN agency, concluded that the scope of application is not met.

A Junts deputy attacked a TV3 journalist for questions from an interview with Laura Borràs

The Board has addressed it even though there was no formal writing. He did so after ERC, the Commons and the CUP asked the president of the chamber, Josep Rull, last Saturday to activate all mechanisms against sexist violence. The PSC and the PP also demanded explanations from Junts. So far, Carles Puigdemont’s group has avoided making any assessment.

In its wording, the protocol establishes that it applies to “conduct within the scope of the Parliament of Catalonia, as well as in the exercise of the professional and political activity of the people who work or interact or as a consequence of this activity.” Similarly, article 5.2 regulates the scope of application, which the Board considers does not cover this case.

On the one hand, the governing body of the chamber indicates that it does not specifically affect a chamber worker, nor that she is related. On the other hand, he adds that it is a tweet without giving specific names, and that it does not allow them to act.

Parliamentary sources indicate that the groups would have the possibility of taking the case to the commission on the statute of deputies, but they warn that “the path would be zero” also in this way.

The new complaint against Dalmases

Roqueta denounced last Thursday through the networks “psychological abuse” by Dalmases, whom he accused of sexist violence. “We have it in Parliament, it is public that he has yelled at journalists and mistreated co-workers. Nobody moves a finger,” explained the journalist, researcher and feminist consultant. In several messages on the

“Booing female journalists and co-workers is part of the sexist violence that is displayed,” he added in reference to Dalmases, current vice president of the Bureau of the Justice and Democratic Quality Commission of the Parliament and spokesperson for the groups in the European Union Commission. and Foreign Action. The journalist stressed that Dalmases suggested she write for his magazine. “Then he told me that he was very in love with me, and from then on the psychological abuse began,” he added to the tweet.

The case of FAQs

As revealed by elDiario.es, Dalmases confronted a journalist from the TV3 program ‘FAQs’ after the interview on July 9, 2022 that this program did with the then president of the Parliament and Junts, Laura Borràs. The deputy, at that time vice president of Junts, accompanied Borràs to the set, and made the journalist with whom the interview had been agreed to enter a dressing room. Dalmases “yelled and intimidated” her, grabbing her by the arm.

One of these investigations was carried out by lawyer Magda Oranich, appointed by the Junts executive to prepare a report on the “intimidations” of Dalmases. Oranich explained that she also received “pressure” from Borràs (the former president of Parliament made her feel “intimidated”) when preparing the report. And he assured that “many female deputies” had sent him complaints about the same parliamentarian. The lawyer also stated that there was “habitual” behavior in Dalmases regarding all of these behaviors.

ERC, Comuns and CUP ask the Parliament to act against a Junts deputy after an accusation of sexist violence





The Junts file on Dalmases’ anger at the ‘FAQs’ journalist concluded that “she felt intimidated.” The internal report maintains that the deputy “lost his nerve” and had an “incorrect” attitude. Members of the National Council of Junts promoted a collection of signatures for Dalmases to leave the deputy record, but he only resigned as vice president of the party. In fact, he ran again for the 12-M electoral lists last year and is currently once again a member of the Parliament.