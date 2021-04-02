The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, Mikhail Volynets, accused Moscow of the collapse of the energy system in the country. He stated this on the air of the Rada TV channel on Friday, April 2.

The fact that Russia is selling electricity at discounted prices is a manifestation of a hybrid energy war against Ukraine, he said.

“This is a hybrid energy war in order to finally stop and destroy Ukrainian mines, destroy uranium ore mines, they are now on the verge of stopping, and stop blocks of thermal power plants,” the deputy stressed.

As Volynets noted, Ukraine has its own “serious capacities”, so it needs to abandon the supply of electricity from Russia and Belarus.

On February 1 of this year, Ukraine resumed importing electricity from Russia. At the same time, on February 5, Kiev urgently turned to Minsk with a request for emergency supplies of electricity.

Later, in early March, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko, during an online meeting with the head of the Ministry of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivis, said that the country’s energy system would be separated from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus in 2022.

On March 10, it became known that a bill on limiting the import of electricity from the Russian Federation was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Yevgeny Grabchak said that the possible disconnection of Ukraine from the unified energy system with the Russian Federation and Belarus will not affect Russia in any way.