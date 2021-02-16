The Parler social network, who was forced off the internet after the January 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of the then president Donald trump, was back in line again away from the support that was giving him Amazon.

Parler, used by a right-leaning audience as an alternative to Twitter, had a hard time reviving itself since Amazon left it without web hosting service on January 11 for refusing to remove posts that incited violence. Google and Apple they followed in their footsteps in their app stores for the same reason.

This measure had been taken days after the followers of former United States President Donald Trump used the social network to organize the assault on the Capitol on January 6, when the Senate was going to ratify Biden’s victory, and that caused five deaths.

At the time, the riot organizers benefited from the lack of content moderation de Parler, which does not remove these and other violent or conspiracy-theorized posts, which is why Amazon stopped providing you with web services and your website stopped working.

The assault on the United States Capitol was gestated from the social network. EFE

Mark Meckler, acting director of Parler and belonging to the right-wing movement Tea Party Patriots, confirmed the return with an email for their 20 million current users, and that the new ones will be able to register from the next one.

However, for now the only content available on the website is a single static page, which reminds Internet users that it faces “technical difficulties.” It was not possible to access the Parler application on Monday, as the message “network error” appeared.

Parler’s future, away from Amazon

The current servers of the controversial social network became “not dependent on large technology companies for their operations,” as the company assured in a statement to Engadget.

Far from the support that Amazon knew how to provide, now the cloud services company SkySilk Inc., based in Los Angeles (United States), confirmed that it is providing support to Parler, as recognized by the Bloomberg agency.

“SkySilk is aware that Parler received a strong response from those who believe that its platform was used as a safe haven for malicious actors,” said the CEO of the company, Kevin Matossian.

“SkySilk does not defend or condone hatred, but rather upholds the right to private trial and rejects the role of judge, jury, and executioner,” Matossian said, referring to the AWS decision.

For his part, Ron Guilmette, an internet activist and researcher based in California, indicated that SkySilk appears to be a small organization and that he does not know if it can provide adequate security for the site.

Guilmette mentioned in particular the need for a robust defense against denial of service attacks, which flood a website with data traffic to make it inaccessible. These types of attacks are a threat to any large internet site, especially if its content is controversial.

For a time after Amazon stopped serving him, Parler received protection against denial of service attacks by a Russian organization called DDoS-Guard.

That collaboration came to an end after it became known that DDoS-Guard had provided services to shady operations, including popular online forums among credit card thieves.

