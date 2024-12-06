Parlem-ne (Best Show Award Dance 2023 by Teatre Barcelona) will be in Madrid in the theater Fourth Wall on December 13 and 14. Subscribers of Public You will be able to enjoy this dance and theater staging.

It is one of the Company’s last shows Vero Cendoya which is currently one of the greatest national exponents of professional artistic work with artists with functional diversity.

Work that relates the word and movement to get closer to the life of a couple before and after having a child. a show dance-theater documentary in which there are discussions in motion and silences that hurt, but also humor, tenderness and diversity.

Let’s talk about it. This would be the translation of Parlem-ne. Let’s talk about what? Of our son? Of us? Can we talk to him? Will you want to talk? Who are we? Who is he? Will words be used to speak?

For more than 10 years, Vero Cendoya has incorporated the inclusivity as a seal of your company. If before he mixed different artistic disciplines with each other along with others of a different nature such as football, since 2013 he has brought together people with diverse abilities in his projects, always loaded with a social component.