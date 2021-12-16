Pau Juvillà, third from the left, this morning at the meeting of the Parliamentary Table chaired by Laura Borràs.

An opinion approved by the table of the Parliament of Catalonia has shielded this Thursday the permanence of the minutes of the CUP deputy, Pau Juvillà, until there is a final sentence that withdraws it. Juvillà was sentenced to six months of disqualification and a three-month fine for disobeying the order to remove the yellow ribbon from the Paeria de Lleida.

The opinion was approved this morning and has been subsequently submitted to debate and voted favorably in the Commission of the Statute of the Deputy today to later take it to the plenary session of the Chamber, probably next week, the last of the year. The opinion has had the support of the commons and the PSC, as explained by Juvillà in an appearance before the media. This scenario assumes that it will be approved by a large majority.

“What is sought is to shield the separation of powers and the defense of the sovereignty of the Parliament. The agreement of the opinion is clear: that nobody loses the act of deputy until there is a final judgment, ”Juvillà insisted. The measure of approving an opinion by the deputy commission and having it approved by the Chamber is new and responds to the interest of shielding parliamentary rights against possible pronouncements of the Central Electoral Board.

The precedent is that of former president Quim Torra, whose deputy certificate was withdrawn after the Central Electoral Board ordered it – and the Parliament complied with it – and before there was a final ruling from the Supreme Court. “We cannot anticipate scenarios, but what is clear is the spirit of repression of the State apparatuses,” said Juvillà. Today it is not known if the Electoral Board could make that decision in the case of the deputy cupaire, but the parliamentary initiative seeks to put a firewall in place if it happens.