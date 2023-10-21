Because of its diversity, Queens, New York, is sometimes called the borough of the world, but some areas enjoy a pronounced Ecuadorian flavor.

It is estimated that the number of people in Queens originating from the Andean country exceeds 100,000, and the Flushing Meadows Corona Park, next to the famous headquarters of the US Open tennis, is where they exhibit their favorite sport.

Recently, Miguel Tenecela, 41, and his friends and family gathered, as they often do, to spend hours playing ecuavóley, also called volleyball, a popular sport in Ecuador with Andean roots dating back to the 19th century.

People laughed, children ran back and forth, young parents — including some women dressed in traditional Andean clothing — pushed strollers, and players sweated while spectators cheered. At night, portable lights were hoisted on tree branches, powered by batteries and generators, and money changed hands, with betting adding some spark to the heated competition.

Years ago, the sport was played almost entirely by Ecuadorian immigrants. But when people from other countries, such as Peru, Mexico and Colombia, saw their Ecuadorian neighbors play the sport, some joined.

“It’s very important for our community,” said Arnold Saquipulla, a welder from Ecuador who has been playing equa volleyball in the park for 20 years. “People work hard. This is what we love to do to relax. It keeps us connected.”

The sport has been particularly important to the community after the first weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 devastated parts of Queens. One in every two people in the neighborhood was diagnosed with Covid-19, the City says, and one in every 160 residents died from it in that area.

“We lost about 200 people we knew from here, people who came to play volleyball with us,” said Teresa Benitez, a retail employee. “It was terrible.

“Now we make sure we enjoy all this,” he added, looking around at the scene.

Most of the players are men, but Benítez said her father also encouraged her to play sports. What she likes most about herself is playing soccer, like her daughter Adriana Tito, who said with a laugh: “I hate losing.”

In equavolley, each team of three players is allowed to touch the ball only three times before sending it over the net, which is taller and thinner than a volleyball net. Players can carry the ball in their hands a little more than in traditional volleyball. Matches are usually divided into sets of 10 or 12 points, with the first team to win two sets taking the match.

Not everyone loves equavolley. Soccer is widely played in the park, and that is the sport that Luis Cueva, 51, prefers. “For me, volleyball is boring,” said Cueva, a construction worker.

By: DAVID WALDSTEIN