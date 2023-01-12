The video surfaced online around October. Filmed from a distance, it shows an antelope grazing on the African plain. Suddenly, two cheetahs run towards him and the antelope runs towards the camera. But cats are too fast. They converge on it, shoot it down, and begin feeding.

A second drama then unfolds: safari vehicles that have been parked at a distance begin to move. You can hear the voices of the guides inside yelling at each other. Some begin to honk their horns. The vehicles form a circle, seeking a good position while their passengers film the cheetahs.

The video was filmed in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, home to many of the Big Five animals – lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes and rhinos – that safari participants have on their lists.

Guides and conservationists who have seen it said the video highlights a problem they have seen since the Kenyan government began lifting most pandemic-related travel restrictions: safari vehicles packed with cellphone-wielding tourists led by guides that are willing to get too close to animals.

Overcrowding at popular safari spots was a serious problem before the pandemic, but as tourists have returned to Kenya, the problem has returned with alarming speed, said Judy Kepher-Gona, director of the Tourism and Sustainable Travel, a Kenya-based organization that has called for tighter control of bookings.

“Sadly, what you see in this video is the rule and not the exception in the Masai Mara reserve,” he said.

In August, Simon Espley, chief executive of Africa Geographic, a travel and conservation company, watched in horror as 60 vehicles were parked on either side of the Mara River, which runs through the reserve, just yards from where hundreds of wildebeest and zebra were roaming. slowly congregated at a crossing point during their migration.

As the hulls hit the water, there was a “crazy, chaotic acceleration as hundreds of tons of steel were thrown forward with roaring engines” from the vehicles maneuvering to get close to the herds, Espley said. He said he felt “regret and uneasiness” for being part of that crowd. “Everyone in our vehicle felt that way,” he said. The travelers asked their guide to lead them away immediately.

“I will never go to the Mara Game Reserve again in season because of this,” said Michael Lorentz, a Cape Town-based safari guide who leads tours in Kenya. “It actually bothers me a lot, and it bothers my guests, to see how badly animals are treated.”

In Kenya, cheetahs can easily fearfully abandon hard-earned prey, even if they have gone days without food, when vehicles get too close.

The large numbers of vehicles and tourists in the Masai Mara also threaten the annual journey of mammals known as the Great Migrationwhen more than a million wildebeest, along with zebras and gazelles, roam the reserve in July and August.

Tourists demanding front-row seats add to the pressure on the animals, which may respond by traveling in smaller groups or deviating from their established routes to avoid the crush of vehicles and tourists, said Benson Gitau, a Kenyan guide.

Tourism is essential to many African economies. By 2030, the industry is projected to generate more than $260 billion annually.

As Kenya returned to welcoming visitors, leaders began rethinking ways to manage tourism in its reserves and parks, proposing price increases for the Masai Mara and restricting the development of new lodges in the country’s national parks.

But conservationists and guides say few, if any, of the measures have been carried out.

By: Maria Cramer and Costas Christ