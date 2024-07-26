The Park Fire in California has grown to 18,433 hectares. The flames multiplied their size in just four hours, reaching seven times their original size.eithern initial. As of Thursday, the flames were only 3% contained.

Cal Fire arson investigators arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of starting the blaze, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Authorities had received reports of a man pushing a burning car to the top of Bidwell Park, where it completely burned.