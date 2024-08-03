The Park Fire has become the sixth largest in California history. As of Tuesday, 370,000 acres had been consumed by the fire since last week and only 14% of the flames were under control. This week, more than 340,000 emergency responses were recorded related to active fires in the state. Firefighters have warned that rising temperatures could cause the fire to grow in the coming days.

A man has been charged with starting a fire using a burning car. According to the man’s version, it was an accident when his vehicle caught fire and he fled the area. The prosecution has detailed that the accused has a criminal record and would face a possible life sentence if convicted.