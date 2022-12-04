There are drivers who pass through the world of Formula 1 like particularly bright meteors. They don’t necessarily win a lot, but thanks to a mix of talent and human component they still manage to leave a mark in the hearts of fans, perhaps even more than colleagues with well-stocked palmares. This too is the magic of motorsport. Patrick Tambay, who passed away today at the age of 73 after a long illness, was probably one of them. He has won just two victories in his career, both at the wheel of the Ferrari and both extremely special for the places and contexts in which they arrived. The Parisian driver, who had also previously played for McLaren and Ligier, arrived at the Maranello court following the tragedy occurred to Gilles Villeneuvewho died in Zolder in 1982 on a day that ripped a piece of heart out of all Ferrari fans.

Called to carry out the difficult task of driving the red # 27 that belonged to the aviator, Tambay achieved success a few weeks later, in Germany, at Hockenheim. In that race, however, the drama had touched his teammate, Didier Pironivictim of a terrible crash in qualifying that had broken his legs and career in Formula 1. Pironi himself was inextricably linked to the legend of Villeneuve because of what happened again in that cursed ’82 in Imola. On that occasion the Frenchman, a close friend of Gilles, had taken away his victory at the end of a fratricidal duel that had hurt the Canadian deeply, triggering that spiral of anger that would later lead him to force too much in his cursed last lap at Zolder.

Tambay, finding himself inextricably linked to this story, closed the circle winning with Ferrari at Imola in 1983, one year after the ‘crime’. For that success he earned a permanent place in the soul of all the red people, who celebrated him and his ’27’ while simultaneously remembering Villeneuve. However, this story of heart and passion must not diminish what the Tambay pilot was to all intents and purposes. A “Parisian Reutemann”as he defined it Enzo Ferrari. And Drake’s words, taken from his book ‘Piloti che gente’, are the ones we have taken to better frame the figure of the Frenchman from the capital, who – net of tragedies – deserved his place in Ferrari especially for his talent and qualities.

“After the loss of Villeneuve, a realistic analysis of the pilot situation revealed the name of Michele Alboreto, who however was bound, then that of Tamaby. I didn’t hesitate. Patrick should have joined our team as early as 1978 Ferrari wrote. but contingent situations made an agreement that we both held dear vanish and he moved away from Formula 1 until he now seemed definitively disinterested. Ferrari reawakened his interest and the human and technical qualities that I had intuited at the time were confirmed: Patrick Tambay is a precise, tireless test driver, a profitable, winning driver. Ultimately: an honest professional character, a Parisian Reutemann“.