Everyone remembers that good boy, he left his town to take flight: the words of the parish priest for Filippo Turetta

Filippo Turetta he was a child with attitude, this is the memory that comes from Torreglia, the municipality where the 22 year old grew up. This was remembered by Don Franco Marin, the local parish priest.

But like every child, Filippo Turetta grew up and built his life. Certainly those who knew him would never have imagined such an epilogue.

The catechists spoke well of him, a young boy with attitude. But that was many years ago. Filippo spent his childhood here, like the other kids. In a community that loves his children, as long as they remain in their shell, he pampers them. Boys who then, when they grow up, take flight. This is what Filippo did, leaving Torreglia. Those who were his educators, the catechist, spoke well of him. A little boy who participated, with a convinced attitude. But we are talking about many years ago.

Filippo Turetta detained in Verona prison

Filippo Turetta was extradited from Germany and is in Verona prison. He will have to answer for crime by Giulia Cecchettin, his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend. His version of events is awaited by everyone, why did he decide to end the life of a girl he was in love with? He couldn’t accept the end of the story? He couldn’t accept the fact that he was about to graduate and take a different path than him?

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin

Giulia Cecchettin had decided to end their relationship, but it was remained friends. She herself had confided it to her friends, as proven by several audio messages. Philip threatened to get hurt and she felt sorry. She was afraid she might make some unhealthy gesture and she wouldn’t be able to live with that burden. So she allowed him to stay in her life, even though she couldn’t stand the situation anymore. That insane act finally arrived, but Filippo committed it right on her. He attacked her ex and ended her life with 26 stab wounds. Then he abandoned his now bled body in a wooded area near Lake Barcis and fled abroad. He was captured in Germany and brought back to Italy.