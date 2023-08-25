The Royal Brotherhood of the Virgen de las Huertas presented yesterday the program and the poster for the events organized in honor of the Patron Saint of Lorca for this year. Specifically, they will begin next Wednesday with the prayer of the novena, which will take place until the 7th, when the floral offering will take place after the mass in which the Choirs and Dances of Lorca group will participate. Subsequently, the main door of the patron sanctuary will be opened, where the image will receive its traditional serenade.

On September 8, the day of the Virgen de las Huertas, the Municipal Corporation will attend the high mass, but before that, at 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the morning there will be religious services in the sanctuary. Various choirs and artists from Lorca will participate.

At the end of the celebration, the Real Hermandad de la Virgen de las Huertas will hand over their titles of brothers of honor to the Patron Saint, which this year will be awarded to Antonio Manzanera López and Domingo Baenas López. In the afternoon, the solemn mass and the procession of Santa María la Real de las Huertas will take place, in which the Municipal Band of Music, Choirs and Dances of Lorca and Choirs and Dances Virgen de las Huertas will participate.

Pedro Millán, president of the brotherhood of the Patron Saint, announced that this year the Virgen de las Huertas will remain in the parish church of Cristo Rey from Sunday, September 17 to Sunday, September 24, on the occasion of the Fair.

Finally, the poster announcing the patron saint festivities, the work of Francisco Javier Martínez from Lorca, was also released. In particular, the work represents the carving of Santa María la Real de las Huertas through an artistic and digital intervention in which the design of her clothing has been modified to represent