The questioning of the main defendant was planned for Thursday, but has now been delayed © Marie Magnin / IMAGO

In the process of the Islamist terrorist attacks in Paris with 130 dead, the start of the questioning of the main defendant Salah Abdeslam, originally planned for Thursday, has been delayed.

The background was Abdeslam's corona disease, the court announced on Wednesday. Abdeslam, who has already been convicted in Belgium and is considered one of the main perpetrators and the only survivor of the terrorist squad, will now be questioned from Thursday next week. First of all, investigators and survivors of the series of attacks on November 13, 2015, had their say in the proceedings.

Extremists shot 130 people in the “Bataclan” concert hall as well as in bars and restaurants. There were 350 injured. At the Stade de France, three suicide bombers blew themselves up during an international soccer match between Germany and France. 20 suspects are charged. The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed the acts for themselves.

Abdeslam already justified the bloodbath in an admission. “We attacked France, we targeted the population, civilians, but personally we have nothing against them,” Abdeslam said. When then President François Hollande decided to attack the Islamic State, he knew that his decision would involve risks. Hollande denied this as a witness at the trial. “They waged war against us, and we replied to that,” he testified. (dpa)