“France does not understand the true Olympic spirit.” These are not the words of any sports commentator who has come to Paris to broadcast the most important competition in world sport. They are the words of Pierre de Coubertin himself, the visionary founder of the modern Olympic Games, although he was not exactly a prophet in his own land. While he accused his country of a profound lack of understanding of Olympic values ​​– excellence, internationalist aspiration and pacifism – his image and legacy were inevitably tarnished by his support for the Berlin Games in 1936, an event that Hitler used to legitimise his regime in the eyes of German and international public opinion, with the only boycott being the Republic of Spain.

There is a deep-rooted belief that sport should be kept away from any political considerations. An idea so closely linked to the Olympic Charter itself that Article 50 prohibits political demonstrations of any kind. In this edition, for example, we have witnessed the disqualification of the Afghan athlete Manizha Talash, for her demonstration in favour of the liberation of Afghan women. For Coubertin, sport should not be involved in minor politics, but rather in the great debates that affect humanity. But sport is never just sport. The Olympic Games and sport in general have an intrinsic connection with politics. Not only in terms of the use of the same as a vehicle for the expression of opinions or political positions, not only for the patriotic exaltation of the values ​​of one country or another. For the baron, the Games had a pedagogical mission from their origin: sport should educate the masses in Olympic values, civilising peoples through the search for sporting excellence.

France has hosted the modern Olympic Games for the third time in its history. Paris has returned to host the Olympic Games after 100 years and has served as the stage for an event that is not only sporting, but also moral and, of course, political. France – between exorbitant prices, an exodus of Parisian citizens and a spectacular urban transformation – has had the opportunity to show the world not only its identity, but also to refute the claim made by its Olympic fellow citizen.

With a controversial (because everything is controversial these days) and rather original opening ceremony, France wanted to show the world that it continues to be a relevant international player, with a political and cultural heritage that connects directly with the principles and values ​​of Olympism, which it has made its own and has presented as reasons for national pride. An exhibition of revolutionary legacy, moral progressivism and cultural dynamism, but also the demonstration of a certain geopolitical vocation: Europeanist, internationalist and open to the world. Despite the unhinged criticism of an anti-Olympic right, France has been able to demonstrate its revolutionary legacy and its cultural dynamism.woke imitator of the Far Right American who raised a hue and cry over the opening ceremony, the country (and France of “outer sea”) has symbolically repositioned itself on the international stage.

During these weeks of intense competition, Paris and the constellation of French cities and territories that have hosted the Games have become a political arena, where Western countries risk being defeated on a terrain that they themselves have shaped. Thus we can understand the fierce competition to dominate the Olympic medal table between China and the United States as a geopolitical expression of the new cold war between the two powers. We have also seen striking images such as the selfie smiling among the Olympic athletes from the two Koreas or the participation of 15 Russian athletes competing under the designation of “Independent Neutral Athletes” after Russia was excluded due to the war in Ukraine. We already knew that it was not just sport, the supposed apoliticism of the games is, in reality, geopolitics.

One theory suggests—and this is not a recent thought—a connection between the centrality of sport in society and the containment of extreme competition and violence. Societies become more peaceful and egalitarian through sport. The German sociologist Norbert Elias called it a “civilizing process.” Sport ceases to be a path to preparation for war and becomes a complement to parliamentary democracy. The sublimation of violence in sport puts limits on violence among nations. But above all, it contains the violence of the masses.

If being the best in a boxing match, in a football match or on horseback is indeed the ultimate recipe for not wanting to be the only one standing at the end of the fight; if the rejection of violence has become one of the deepest beliefs of advanced societies, how is it possible that the third Olympic Games in Paris have taken place in this context of war in Europe and genocide of the Palestinian people in the Middle East? How is it possible that violence is not only not diminishing, but is showing indisputable signs of increasing? The original Olympic utopia seems to be very far from being an antidote to violence. In fact, it seems to follow a parallel path, if not an alternative, to the search for peace by the participating nations themselves.

All that excellence, internationalist aspirations and pacifism have also taken place in a Paris and a France – hit in recent times by Islamist terrorism and gripped by a security obsession – protected by an unprecedented security deployment. France had relied on the success of this fortification of the event and its normal course of action to determine the final result of the Games. France could not afford another attack. In terms of its international image, any altercation would have been disastrous.

Because civilization develops within the confines of sporting competition and always needs an Other, who functions as a photographic negative. And the Olympic Games reveal to us sport as a genuine matter of State. We do not know if the current International Olympic Committee (an autonomous, independent and supranational body with its lights and many shadows) understands the Olympic spirit, but it has certainly configured itself as a subject capable of exerting diplomatic pressure, a “recognizer of States without a State” and a judge of just causes. The body charged with promoting Olympism in the world provides a way for encounter and confrontation between nations, without weapons, without material damage, without human losses. The panacea of ​​confrontation, the perfect war —except for certain industries—. A war without bullets, as Orwell would say. It is, in short, an indicator of power and decline, an ideal showcase for international relations. A permanent war that allows for memorable victories and makes defeats less painful.

But reality is stubborn and insists on bringing us, helplessly, back down to earth: the same week in which the Palestinian and Israeli teams were living together in Paris, we witnessed, as part of the programming of this televised genocide, a bloody bombing in the Gaza Strip that killed a hundred Palestinians. The Olympic flame flies over the capital of Europe with its lofty values ​​and its pacifist will, but Humanity cannot manage to leave behind the indelible mark of violence.

Lilith Verstrynge She is a historian, political scientist and former Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda.