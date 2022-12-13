Attendees at the pro-Ukraine international conference have pledged to make payments of more than 1 billion euros for urgent winter energy aid as Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure across the country.

The international donor conference held in Paris raised dozens of pledges of financial and in-kind aid to help the beleaguered Ukrainian civilian population survive the winter and relentless Russian bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his allies for at least 840 million in urgent energy aid to get them through the winter, but French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna declared that collection commitments amounted to more than 1 billion euros.

According to Colonna, of the 1,000 million euros, 415 will go to the energy sector, 25 to water, 38 to food, 17 to health, 22 to transport and the rest has not yet been broken down.

Dozens of countries and international organizations poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a much-needed new push to keep Ukraine supplied with power, food and heat, while responding to continued Russian airstrikes that have plunged millions of people into a Increasingly cold and dark from Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

French President Emmanuel Macron, host of the conference, denounced Moscow’s shelling of civilian targets as “war crimes”.

Macron said the Kremlin is hitting civilian infrastructure because its troops suffered setbacks on the battlefield and its "military weaknesses have been exposed to everyone."







Energy, a war objective

According to the French president, Russia “has chosen a cynical strategy, with the aim of destroying civilian infrastructure to bring Ukraine to its knees (…) The objective is clear: to respond to military defeats by spreading terror among the civilian population, to try to break his back as he can’t hold his front”, he commented.

Ukraine’s needs are getting bigger as winter intensifies. Russia has attacked the Ukrainian power grid and other critical infrastructure since early October. Successive waves of explosive missiles and drones have already affected about half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to kyiv.

The Ukrainian prime minister has claimed that Russia’s intention is to create a new wave of refugees to Europe, but Moscow argues that by attacking civilian infrastructure, its military objective is to weaken Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and disrupt the flow of Western weapons.

During his virtual address at the conference, President Zelensky claimed that some 12 million Ukrainians – a quarter of the country’s population before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February – were living with power cuts.

Zelensky called for an international effort to keep Ukraine’s electricity supply systems running, which he said could help deter Moscow from further attacks and force them to seek a negotiated solution.

“Russia will have to think about how to stop the aggression,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding that “energy is one of the keys to it.”

Zelenski presented a list of immediate needs and assured that his country needs electricity generators as urgently as armored vehicles and bulletproof vests for its troops.

“Generators have become as necessary in Ukraine as bulletproof vests, it is the only way to protect ordinary people and Ukrainian society while Russia tries to impose a blackout,” the leader said.

The Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johan Forssell, announced a contribution of 58 million dollars for humanitarian aid and reconstruction of schools, hospitals and energy infrastructure.

With winter coming, “we have to do everything we can to help improve conditions in the Ukraine and also to help them fight against the Russian invaders,” he said.

30 million LED bulbs for Ukraine

In addition, France will supply Ukraine with 63 new high-power electric generators and various transformers, adding to the 100 generators already delivered in November.

In financial terms, France provided 200 million euros in aid this year, including 48.5 million “in these days” for the winter priorities identified at this conference, Macron stressed.

“To this we will add an exceptional contribution of 76.5 million euros in the field of electricity and energy for the acquisition of LED light bulbs within the framework of the initiative coordinated with the European Union,” he added.

Macron is one of the few Western leaders who still maintains contact with Vladimir Putin and has shown himself willing to continue with this strategy to avoid an escalation of tensions. The French president promised to talk with Putin about the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe located on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

A woman and a child look at damaged Russian military vehicles in central Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, December 12, 2022. Ukraine has been fighting Russian invaders for more than nine months since February 24. © Efrem Lukatsky / AP

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the purchase of 30 million energy-saving light bulbs that Ukraine requested to reduce the pressure on its electricity grid.

“In these times of darkness and suffering – in the literal sense of the word – it is essential to bring light to Ukraine,” von der Leyen declared. “Russia will fail because the Ukrainian spirit remains unshakable,” he added.

“Globally, we need everything,” said Yevhen Kaplin, who heads Proliska, a Ukrainian humanitarian group that supplies kitchens, blankets and other aid to regions far from battlefields.

The donors’ conclave in Paris brought together 46 countries and 24 international organizations, a system was also put in place to coordinate international aid for the winter so as not to duplicate efforts. An Internet-based platform will allow Ukraine to list its civilian aid needs and donors to show what they will provide in response.

With AP and Reuters