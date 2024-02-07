In a move that marks a new chapter in the dispute between the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the plenary session of the Paris City Council voted this Monday on a resolution that reinforces the position of the city regarding the Parque de los Príncipes, declaring it inalienable heritage of the city and complicating the plans to sell it to the football club.

This decision, rooted in months of tensions between the two parties, underlines Hidalgo's opposition to giving the stadium to PSGowned by Qatari investors who aspire to expand the venue's capacity from 48,000 to 60,000 seats to compete at the level of the large European clubs.

An ownership dispute and expansion plans



The strategy of PSG's Qatari owners to acquire the stadium to make significant investments and expansions clashes with the mayor's position.

Hidalgo has been clear in her refusal to sell, underlining her love for football and her willingness to support the transformations of the Parc des Princes, but as long as it remains the heritage of Parisians.

In the words of Hidalgo to the French regional newspaper 'Ouest France': “I love football, I love my team. I repeat, we are willing to study and accompany the transformations of the Park.”

However, he reiterates unequivocally: “I also say it again today and once and for all: there will be no sale of the Parc des Princes. It is the heritage of Parisians. The matter is closed.”

PSG currently pays an annual rent of 2 million euros for the stadium, under a long-term contract that extends until 2044.

The divergence over who should finance the improvements and expansions of the stadium, inaugurated in its current configuration in 1972, becomes more acute in the context of the huge sums invested by the Qataris in signing soccer stars.

The voted resolution, supported by the left-wing majority of the City Council, It constitutes a step forward in efforts to force PSG to enter into negotiations.

