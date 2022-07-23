The Paris Administrative Court has refused to provisionally suspend LaLiga’s request for the termination of Kylian Mbappé’s renewal contract by Paris Saint-Germain and the nullity of the validation of the club’s accounts by the National Directorate of Control and Management (DNCG).
The two requests have been rejected on the same day as the Court understands that there is no urgency and will only assess the merits of the matter. “We expected it,” explained Juan Branco, LaLiga’s lawyer, to AFP. “It was a technical resource, what matters is the substantive sentence.”
LaLiga accuses PSG of having presented “false balance sheets, deliberately fanciful provisional budgets and having disguised sponsors who are directly dependent on the Qatari authority (such as the country’s tourist office)”.
“This situation structurally affects the possibility of fair competition without distortions within the internal market of the European Union (…) and the principles of sporting equity”, explains the lawyer.
This decision taken by the Administrative Court of Paris does not surprise LaLiga at all, its intention from the first moment has been to request precautionary measures to speed up the process in court. The objective is not to cancel the renewal of Mbappé, but rather that the eyes are set on the medium-long term to end the irregularities in the accounts of the Parisian club, since they understand that the Financial Fair Play is skipped.
