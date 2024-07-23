The Claro Sports channel will have an expanded broadcast offering for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the aim of providing a comprehensive experience to fans in 17 Latin American countries.

According to the criteria of

Claro Sports will open four new channels for pay-TV subscribers in the region. These channels will be dedicated to broadcasting competitions in real time, summaries and replays of the most important moments.

This expansion covers 17 countries, including Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and other Central and South American countries. Key and satellite companies that will participate include: Claro TV, Dish, Entel, Megacable, and Tigo-Une, among others.

New signs

Sports in Paris 2024 will start two days earlier, on July 24 Photo:Istock/getty Share

Claro Sports will also integrate streaming options on various OTT platforms such as Claro Video, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku TV, Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV. These platforms will allow users to access the Claro Sports signal on devices such as Smart TVs and Android TV. The broadcasts will include up to 10 simultaneous events, narrated and produced in Spanish.

A teenager commented on the differences between the two countries Photo:Istock Share

Claro Sports has also expanded its offer in Youtubewhere new features will be added to improve the user experience. On this platform, fans will be able to access live broadcasts in addition to those on the linear channels, as well as exclusive content and event highlights.

Those interested in following the events will have to go to the Claro Sports YouTube channel, where various signals of the competitions will be available.

Highlights and events will be shared on Claro Sports’ social media, focusing on the participation of athletes and their stories.

SPORTS

More sports news