One of the topics that is always in the conversations before and after the Olympic Games is the question of whether these imply million-dollar economic losses for the country that organizes them. It is not an unfounded accusation, since only three of them have been profitable since Tokyo 1964: Los Angeles 1984, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000. Tokyo 2020 were the most deficient, with a loss of 6.8 billion dollars, followed by Montreal 1976 ($5,888) and London 2012 ($5,188).

However, Paris 2024 obtained a total of 26.8 million benefits and, therefore, presents an encouraging balance to look at for future editions. The main reasons for this success were the more than 9.5 million tickets sold at the Olympic Games and the 2.5 million sold at the Paralympic Games.

In addition, the sponsoring companies had a high collection. The president of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (COJO), Tony Estanguet, elaborated on this in an interview with the radio station France Info.

Estanguet explained that “sponsorship objectives were exceeded,” with 150 million more than expected. In the end, total income reached 4,480 million euros, while expenses were 4,453 million.

Read also