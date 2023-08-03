Drama in the province of Parma, little Salvatore, the 6-month-old baby who died in a serious accident: he was on vacation with his family

The parents of little Salvatore, the 6 month old baby who unfortunately lost his life on Monday 31 July. The investigators have decided to open a file for the crime of traffic crime, as per practice in these cases.

Many in these hours are showing affection and closeness to this family, affected by the sudden and excruciating loss. No one would have ever imagined experiencing such a thing.

The events took place around 1.15pm on Monday 31 July. Precisely on the provincial road 62r, in the municipality of Cispadanalocated in the province of Padua.

The two single parents 24 years they were on vacation. In fact, together with their child and one of his little cousin, had gone to visit some relatives in the city of Parma. They were then back on the road.

However, within minutes of getting back into the car, that happened the unthinkable. The guy driving, yes it is collided head-on with a Citroen, driven by a local of his age.

The impact between the two vehicles appeared very serious right away. The sanitary ware for this, have ordered the transfer urgent care of the child at the Maggiore hospital in Parma. With the hope of being able to save him, they first subjected him to a intervention and then, they hospitalized him in intensive care.

The death of the 6-month-old baby

However, a few hours after his hospitalization, they couldn’t do it for the little one do nothing more. In the clash it was thrown into the vehicle and suffered severe head trauma.

For this reason due to the seriousness of his condition, he lost his life. The doctors couldn’t save his life.

The mother and also the other motorist are hospitalized and their conditions appear to be very good serious. The investigators have now decided to open an investigation file for the crime of traffic offences, the aim is to make the investigations of the case and understand the possible responsibilities on the part of the two motorists.