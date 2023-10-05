Thursday, October 5, 2023, 1:23 p.m.



It has been just 15 years since the expansion of the CEIP Miguel Hernández was inaugurated, but looking at its appearance, no one would have guessed it. The fathers and mothers of the center have said enough. They denounce that the City Council has not undertaken maintenance tasks for more than a year, which is leaving traces of dampness and mold in children’s classrooms, unused bathrooms and a large number of broken glass, steps and walls, they denounce.

The maintenance of schools is a municipal responsibility. The City Council is currently working on a single contract that covers all the centers in the municipality, but the budgets, extended from 2018, are making the task more arduous than expected. The amounts planned for the Department are insufficient and the situation has ended up trying the patience of parents. “They have been hiding behind the fact that they cannot make any expenses for more than a year.”

The board of directors of the AMPA states that this absolute negligence on the part of the Consistory has led to the main door of the Miguel Hernández being closed for a year because the engine broke down. «Now, less than a third is being opened manually because it is impossible to do it completely due to its weight (more than a hundred kilos), but it is not the solution because there is a lack of security and the risk that a student could escape. , as well as does not allow efficient evacuation of the center in the event that an alarm situation occurs,” they indicate.

They are also not willing to endure another minute without action in this center and are especially concerned about the humidity and leaks in the classrooms, where mold has appeared. “Especially because the health of their children is in danger and that is not just saying, since the CYL classroom and the kindergarten students’ hallway are full,” they explain.

Likewise, the AMPA regrets the poor state of many of the infrastructures. It is easy to see broken walls, walls and steps that can cause injuries to students if they fall. Also, the fact that the iron fixings of an old fence that was in one of the patios had not been torn from the ground made it prone to accidents.

Doors without hinge



«You don’t have to look hard to see the deficiencies and the consequent danger for the little ones. In Kindergarten, where there are children from 2 to 5 years old, you can see the cracked glass in one of the doors, the sinks loose from the wall and they cannot all agree to go to the toilet, since half of them do not It works, mostly because the buttons have been destroyed. The music classroom has doors that are sad, apart from the fact that they leave all their weight on the floor as some hinges have fallen,” they continue.

The outside area of ​​the center deserves special mention, they say. For months, they say they are waiting for a fence to be installed that was torn off by a falling tree. «Time also passes slowly for them to repair a wall that was hit by a vehicle whose insurance has already paid the cost of the repair to the City Council, but, to date, we do not know where that money is. “It has not been used in that asset,” the AMPA board of directors clarifies.

Faced with this situation, the parents demand that the Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, and the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, do everything necessary to carry out a quick intervention because, they once again emphasize, “security and safety are at risk.” health of our children and we are not going to allow that. If the problems persist, they add, they do not rule out other pressure measures until they achieve their objective: that their children can go to school and carry out their student work in the best possible conditions, under normal conditions.