parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who shot and killed four of his classmates at school and wounded seven others in Michigan in November 2021, were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after being indicted for manslaughter on March 15, in an unprecedented sentence in the United States where 80% of the weapons used by students in massacres are taken from the homes of family or relatives and friends. James and Jennifer Crumbley, 47 and 46, were accused of giving the carnage gun to their son for his birthday, ignoring the warning signs of his violence.

The prosecution described the mother as “detached and negligent” and the father as “distracted”, in particular with respect to the Sig Sauer card held by fifteen-year-old Ethan only four days after receiving it as a gift. “I just received this beauty,” Ethan wrote on social media, posting a photo of the weapon with a heart emoji underneath. The boy had also recorded a video on his cell phone announcing that he would launch an attack at school the next day, but he never posted it. The day before the massacre, her mother was also contacted by the school because a teacher had discovered that her son was looking for information on various types of ammunition on his mobile phone.

“I'm not mad at you, but you have to learn not to let yourself be seen,” was the woman's disturbing response in a text message to Ethan. A few hours before the massacre, the boy had drawn a gun, a bullet and a wounded man during a math test with the words “blood everywhere”, but also comments such as “my life is useless”, “the world is dead ». Macabre images and statements that should have alerted not only the family but also the school.

“Unfortunately, a few simple actions by the parents would have been enough to avoid the massacre,” prosecutors said. “The blood of our boys is also on your hands,” attacked Craig Shilling, Justin's father, present in the courtroom together with the relatives of the other victims. “While you were buying the gun for your son and then leaving it unattended, I was helping my daughter Madisyn prepare her college applications,” said Nicole Beausoleil, recalling everything she loved to do in the company of her daughter killed in one of the hundreds of massacres nonsense that infests the United States every year.

The teenage killer will remain in prison for the rest of his life while his parents will spend at least ten years there, but the Michigan sentence is destined to have a weight that will go far beyond the borders of the state, in a nation devastated by gun violence despite Joe Biden's administration's attempts to tighten controls on gun sales.