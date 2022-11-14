The parents of the Santiago Apóstol de Portmán school give a new twist to the protests that they carry out every Monday since the beginning of the course. At the concentration this Monday morning, they warned the Ministry of Education that they will not take their seventy-five children to class if they do not immediately begin work on the new electrical installation in the center, constantly patched for more than 30 years. years.

The money for the project, 81,000 euros, is budgeted from 2021 in the Ministry of Education. The works, the parents were told, were going to start last summer, but in the end it did not happen and, for yet another year, teachers and students see school life affected, since the cuts are “frequent” and it is mission impossible to put running a stove or portable air conditioner.

Already in a municipal plenary session of La Unión in 2003, the electrical deficiencies in this center, built in 1970, came to light. Since then, the struggle of the neighbors, backed by all the parties in the City Council, was neglected. From the Ministry of Education they assured La Verdad that the works will be carried out “as soon as possible”, but without offering an approximate estimate.