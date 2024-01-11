The viruses attacked all the organs of little Beatrice Angela: it was not possible to donate them to save other little lives

The news of the little girl's disappearance Beatrice Angela it broke the heart of the whole of Italy. Her little body gave up after a few days of hospitalization in the intensive care unit of the Padua hospital. She was only 5 years old.

Her father told what happened to his little girl, things took a turn for the worse in a short time and the doctors they failed to save her life. The two parents had decided to give consent for organ donation, so as to allow other children to live thanks to their Beatrice Angela. But it wasn't possible, unfortunately the minor was hit by 4 viruses that have attacked the organsrendering them useless and caused a brain hemorrhage.

The agony of little Beatrice Angela

For New Year's Eve the family had organized a dinner at their home, but on December 30th father Giovanni left sick, so they decided to move the New Year's Eve party to another mother's house. Beatrice Angela went to the other family's house together with her mother Francesca, while her father remained at home. A beautiful and fun evening, waiting for the stroke of midnight. At around 1.30am, mother and daughter returned home.

In the following hours the minor began to show signs of malaise and fever of 39. The two parents contacted the pediatric emergency room, which advised them to take her to hospital. But in a short time Beatrice Angela's health conditions drastically worsened. An ambulance reached the house and transported the little girl to hospital. Unfortunately the doctors' attempts were useless, she passed away forever on January 4th, while she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Now we are waiting for the autopsy results.