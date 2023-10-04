The parents of little Alessandro Izzi don’t point the finger at anyone. They closed themselves in their pain, waiting for the autopsy

The parents speak Alessandro Izzi, the 11-month-old baby who lost his life in a nursery in Treviso. The teachers put him to sleep, like every day, for the afternoon nap, after feeding, but the little boy never woke up again.

When the teachers realized that something was wrong and that Alessandro Izzi wasn’t waking up, they immediately raised the alarm. Rescuers rushed to the scene and tried to do everything possible, but for the 11-month-old there was nothing left to do.

The investigations into the sudden death of little Alessandro Izzi

The Treviso Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation file and registered the teachers in register of suspects, as a due act. The investigators specified that the decision was made so that all those involved could participate, with their consultants, in all investigations into the child’s death. Will be It is essential to wait for the outcome of the autopsy, before identifying any responsibilities. SIDS, the sudden infant death syndrome, which affects children between the ages of one month and one year and which, to date, has not yet been ruled out, cannot be ruled out either. a medical explanation.

The parents, upon hearing the news, were struck by illness and taken to hospital. After what happened, they wanted break the silence:

Our baby was fine, he had no health problems. His death was a bolt from the blue, we are destroyed.

Laura and Kevin didn’t point the finger at anyone, they did closed in their pain and, with their lawyer, await the result of the autopsy. Only the examination will be able to shed light on the truth and establish the exact cause of the death of their beloved Alessandro.

What happened shocked the community and all the kindergarten teachers, who reopened the gates after days. But for them it will never be the same again.