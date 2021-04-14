Report abuse of minors, a judicial ordeal

Most victims of child abuse do not report, only 15% according to statistics, and whoever takes the step hopes that it will be the beginning of a release, of a solution. However, the data indicate that only an average of 17% of the complaints, less than a fifth, have reached trial in recent years, according to the cross-over of figures from the Ministry of the Interior, police forces and the State Attorney General’s Office.

This is the experience recounted by a married couple from Madrid. In 2018, her five-year-old son started behaving strangely, using sexual terms and talking about “sucking on tails.” A psychologist diagnosed a clear shock post-traumatic and who had suffered sexual abuse. Two months later the minor identified two adults, a teacher from his concerted religious school and a monitor from a sports center. He said that they were taken to a safe place, you watched, they were given “gas candies” before, and after doing “ugly things”, prize trinkets. “The court did absolutely nothing, it did not call us to testify, or the two people my son identified, or the school management,” accuses the couple.