Drama in Portugal, after drowning in an inflatable pool, a one-year-old boy dies while he was with his nanny

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened a few days ago in Portugal. Unfortunately a one year old baby lost his life drowned in an inflatable pool, while he was with the babysitter. Now only further investigations will shed light on this episode.

Many have spoken of the woman, who have always described with a girl careful and precise. In fact, until that moment, she had never given any kind of problem.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the past days. Precisely in the courtyard of the family home located at Barcelosin Portugal.

The parents are actually of origins Brazilian and moved to this new country last year. The small Pedro Lucca Rodrigues Araujowas with the babysitter.

The older brother was in another courtyard and everyone described the two parents as grown-ups workers. In fact they had decided to hire the nanny of the social Securityto get help.

However, on that day the babysitter found the little one now lifeless inside the inflatable pool. From here the desperate alarm to the health workers started, with the hope that they could save him.

The death of the one-year-old boy who drowned and the investigation into what happened

The woman that day also had others three children in custody. But when the doctors intervened on the spot, little Pedro was no longer there nothing more to do. A family friend at the newspaper CMhe said:

The parents are shocked by the situation. They are hard workers and that is why Pedro was with the nanny, while the other son, the eldest, four years old, was in the garden.