The investigation into the Jumilla crime is ongoing. The Civil Guard has arrested the parents and the little brother of Inocente J., the alleged material author of the death. As confirmed by sources in the body, all of them were arrested as alleged co-perpetrators and the role that each of them played in the death of Kevin Morales is now being investigated.

This 20-year-old died at dawn on Saturday in Jumilla after receiving several stab wounds to the abdomen during a tumultuous brawl. This began next to his girlfriend’s house, on Miguel de Unamuno street, and later moved to other surrounding streets of the San Juan neighborhood.

The trigger for this quarrel would have been, apparently, the relationship that Kevin had with his romantic partner, who had previously been related to the alleged perpetrator of the crime. According to police sources, the events began after the mother of the aggressor appeared with a knife at the house of her son’s ex-partner, whom she apparently attacked, with Kevin coming to her defense. This event allegedly led to the intervention of other relatives of the aggressor, including her son, the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing, thus aggravating the brawl.

Both Inocente J. and his parents and his little brother are giving testimony this Monday morning in an investigating court in Jumilla.