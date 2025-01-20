The more I think about Tiktok, Trump and the blockade lifted in less than 24 hours in the United Statesthis matter seems as surreal as it is dangerous to me. Surreal, because timing with which Bytedance first blocked its app and then restored itafter the pardon of the 47th president of the United States, unmasks the not-so-subtle game with which donald trump He wants to appear as the one who protects freedom of expression on social networks (and its economy) in the face of the outgoing Joe Biden. And dangerous, because demonstrates the scarcity of politics to seek easy consensus despite finding serious and stable solutions to the complex challenges of our world. Because Tiktok is not just dancing or book promotion. It is an issue that holds together platform regulation, international relations, freedom of expression, privacy and data security.

Trump lit the fuse… to put it out

To be clear, it was Trump, in the final phase of his mandate, who announced the ban of Tiktok, for considering it a danger to the security of the United States. It was the Republican Party that voted more compactly than the Democrats (197 yes compared to 155) for the bill to block it brought by the Biden administration. It was a conservative Supreme Court that held that, in the case of Tiktok, the interests of national security than the freedom of speech enshrined in the First Amendment (for a fuller explanation, see Oreste Pollicino, professor of Constitutional Law, in Progress in SkyTg24). It was Trump, in short, who lit the fuse that caused the application to go out on January 19, 2025.

Now on Tiktok it is Trump himself who has backed down. Without further ado. Without answering the question that, sooner or later, some journalist will ask you: Is or is not Tiktok a threat to national securityHow did he preach? What has changed in just a few hours, apart from the bow of CEO Shou Zi Chew and the airy idea of ​​​​selling 50% of the shares of the American subsidiary to a friendly partner?

More data than before for China

In the multiverse of madness in which we live, the war against Tiktok to snatch American data from Beijing espionage, as the White House preaches, has achieved the miracle of deliver to China much more data than before and, in addition, storedin some cases, on national servers, as the exodus from Bytedance’s social network has turned into a massive subscription to Lemon8 (also owned by the Chinese company) or Rednote, aka Xiaohongshu, which does not even have branches in the United States . And, therefore, it is subject to Chinese control and censorship.

In short, US policy has been able to explain the reasons for the ban and the supposed dangers to the accumulation of data by what it considers “a strategic adversary” so well that Citizens have sought alternatives that offer even fewer protections. Accompanying the flight with the reluctance hashtag #Tiktokrefugees, which says a lot about how much they have come to understand who a refugee is today. But so be it. Now the patch is worse than the hole: by erasing the Tiktok ‘problem’ with a pardon acknowledged a few hours before the inauguration that would otherwise have had no resonance on social media, Trump depowers his rhetoric on security national, it shows that it does not care about data protection and exposes itself to a position of weakness.

a weak leader

Firstly, against China, which has known how to weigh the tycoon’s rudeness. Since the alleged sale of 50% of the US subsidiary of Bytedance must have the party’s imprimaturWashington will have to blunt its weapons if it wants to obtain the desired results. Otherwise, he has done nothing more than procrastinate the problem, on which not only a political trial weighs, but also an economic one (the Oracle of Trumpian President Larry Ellison has calculated that a blockade of Tiktok would harm him financially, since he is a client important). And at the same time, if in the future Trump wants to appear strong against Beijing, he will have to raise the bar of threats, with the consequent risks for the global balance and for all of us.

And then to the European Union, which has to demonstrate to its citizens that it has written pages of rules to make them work. And that, apparently, somehow scares American companies. There would be no other way to explain why Elon Musk is working like crazy, through through his manifest support for the Alternative für Deutschland party. Mark Zuckerberg spent his time in public whining to be protected by Trump from possible fines. In short, in this comedy of the absurd, the rigor of European standards and the pachydermal Brussels bureaucracytoo slow to change its mind at the speed of the Mar-a-lago tycoon, could end up playing into the hands of EU politicians at the negotiating tables. If only they really believed in it.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.