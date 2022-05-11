Fernando Alonso averages 7th place in free practice in 2022 (14 sessions) and 9th place on the five grids for the season, but his position in the World Championship is 16th with only the two points he picked up in Bahrain. The last push was Miami’s double penalty that turned an eighth (four points) into an eleventh (zero points). That the Spaniard is only ahead of Stroll, Mick, Zhou, Hulkenberg and Latifi in the standings could be classified as a paranormal phenomenon given his good feelings at the wheel or Ocon’s 24 points, across from the Alpine garage and generally behind on both Friday and Saturday. The engine failure in Saudi Arabia, the hydraulic failure in Australia, the touch of the Haas in Ímola and the piano that was skipped at the Hard Rock Stadium seem excessive punishment for the performance of the two-time champion.

Otmar Szafnauer, team leader, chat with AS about the events and Fernando’s motivation: “It’s very frustrating, of course, but he’s fine and we all want more, both us and Fernando. In Miami he should have started later, Q3 got away very narrowly, because Sainz blocked him, and if you start there in front the race is completely different, because we had the pace of a Bottas or Hamilton in one lap. We have to put it all together with Fernando. We will do it in the short term and add more points.” “It’s frustrating, but better times will come. The good thing is that the package you have works. In the rest, you can work,” argues the North American leader.

More improvements for the Spanish GP

Alpine is one of the teams that chooses to bring parts to the circuit as soon as they are available from the factory, even if that means that one of the two cars does not use them. In Montmeló, next week, Szafnauer confirms to this medium that there will be more: “There are pieces for Spain, which is the sixth race. There will be pieces two races later (Baku), and in the tenth (Silverstone). It will be a constant stream of evolutions. I hope that the Alpine is strong in Barcelona, ​​it is a circuit that is going well for us and many people say that, if you are strong in Barcelona, ​​you will be in most places”.

Among areas for progress: “Because of porpoising, sometimes we have to compromise the low-speed corners to solve the high-speed corners. The more we shoot, the better we understand it, and now we know how to continue to evolve.” The Enstone outfit sits sixth in the constructors’ championship, and it deserves credit when almost all the points are from a single driver. They aspire to the fifth that Alfa Romeo now occupies, but too many opportunities have been wasted. And all, with the need to convince Alonso to renew from next season. “We will talk about it from Silverstone (early July),” says Szafnauer, who was fully aware, in an interview with AS, that the Spaniard is a key player in Alpine’s plans to aspire to be more relevant in Formula one.