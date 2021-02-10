The Paraná River began a “striking” growing process that almost quadrupled its flow in less than a month, after the historical downspout with hydrological measurements that had not been recorded for 50 years.

“What is striking is the speed of this process of growing, which is due to the rains registered in the upper basin of the Paraná and Iguazú rivers, “he said. Juan Jose Neiff, researcher at Conicet and master’s degree in Continental Aquatic Ecology.

Although today’s measurement exposes a downspout, in less than a month the increase was exponential and the records show that on January 11, in the port of Corrientes the height did not reach one meter (0.97 meters) and this Monday, February 8, it was 4.76 meters.

In this sense, the expert added that the speed with which the flood occurred reflects that “the dry period is ending“.

The Paraná river. Photo file.

Regarding the consequences that this pronounced modification of the flow causes in the fish, the researcher explained that “this overflow of the plains is favorable because the smallest are protected in lagoons and bathed”.

“The effect of predators is avoided; in the shelters, the flood is favorable,” he said. Additionally, he noted that small fish need ponds and floodplains where they are raised.

On the other hand, the academic argued that the flood also benefits navigation on the Paraná River, since the sandbars disappear and the navigation channels are improved.

Regarding the continuity or not of the flood, Neiff said that the situation “is not very predictable, there is variability in the climate in the short and medium term“.

“For now we do not have situations that make us think of an alert, which would be when the Paraná rises to 6.50 meters and much less to the evacuation level that reaches 7 meters,” concluded the Conicet researcher.

Source: Télam.

