France and Germany are mired in political instability that will make it difficult to take measures to reverse their weak economic performance. In fact, it is possible that in both countries the ability to have Budgets will be extended over time.

Even more so if both France and Germany maintain the cordon sanitaire to the extreme right, which would lead to almost total legislative paralysis during 2025 in the first two economies of the eurozone. This weakness of the Paris-Berlin axis, the traditional driving force of all major EU decisions, also comes at a bad time. Just when the new European Commission must take significant measures to reduce the competitive disadvantage of the Union compared to China and the US.