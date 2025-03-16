Last week was the speech on the state of the union that the president of the US gives every year the state of the first world power, in a sea of ​​hyperbole of Donald Trump, was not clear. But that night yes … The situation of the opposition, of the Democratic Party was evidenced. ‘Non è Buona’, would have sung Adriano Celentano. The Democrats were lost in disorderly, frayed and, probability, counterproductive protests. Then, they criticized each other for what happened.

The Democrats left the election last November without teeth. They lost the White House and the Senate and failed to recover the House of Representatives. What happened in the state of the State of the Union was the representation that the party is aimless, without prominence and without leaders.

On that night two blocks were shown: the Republicans, more aligned than ever with Trump, who has not left a single dialy with real power. And the Democrats, disjointed in their attempt to deal with Trump.

They were, on the one hand, those who wore a kind of beach shovels – deviculized by many – with messages against Trump (or against Elon Musk). On the other, the legislators who opted for the classic female protest of dressing up. Beyond, a deputy -al Green, from Texas – who unmarked with shouts against Trump until he was thrown out. Before, another companion took a sign that said “this is not normal” to Trump’s passage to the tribune (and he was not right, in many ways).

It was a chaotic response, very criticized later from within, which only evidenced the division on how the so -called ‘resistance’ to Trump should be.

Eight years ago, at the beginning of the first term of the New York billionaire, it was very different. The Democrats filled the streets. Historical manifestations are remembered on the weekend of their investiture. It was a constant opposition on all fronts, which was strongly reactivated in protests for the murder of George Floyd At the end of that mandate.

Now the energy is much lower and has penetrated the resignation. In part, because in 2017 many considered Trump a populist anomaly. In his victory last November, even if for a scarce difference, he won the popular vote (something he did not do in his first choice), which gives him even greater legitimacy. And he did it with an aggressive program – which is fulfilling -, with vindictive promises – which is fulfilling – and charged in four criminal cases.

Many souls

In the Democratic party they have always lived different souls. There are the populist leftists, who partially share Trump’s protectionist economic message. Also the new left, very focused on an identity ideology that has demonstrated detached from most voters. And moderate branches, with less popular mobilization capacity.

The problem for Democrats is not that these factions exist – it is impossible for them not to have them in a political system of two parties – but are not finding a common strategy against Trump. Some have chosen the continuous combat route, a reissue of that 2017 strategy. “My position is that we have to fight every day,” the senator recently explained Chris Murphyreference of a position to which a good part of the leftist sector adheres. “We have to go to the offensive 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Others consider that this does not work, that you have to focus on some messages and attack for Trump’s most unpopular flanks. For example, chaos and layoffs in the public sector. Or his inability to stop inflation, as promised, with the price of eggs as a great protagonist; or even its ability to worsen it, due to the effects that your commercial wars may have.

Others opt for a more collaborating profile with Trump. They do, especially some Democratic governors – as Gretchen Whitmerfrom Mistigan, which has held this week a “productive” meeting with Trump–, forced to reach understandings with the federal government. But it is also a way of showing the ability to work for a citizen and non -political interest. And recognition that there are very popular Trump proposals that cannot be ignored.

The last electoral cycle – the debacle of Joe BidenThe forced and unconvincing succession of Kamala Harris, Trump’s forceful triumph, cross accusations between moderate and leftist about the reason for the defeat – has left the outdated Democrats. In a survey of the middle of last month, 65% of Americans agreed with this statement: «Nobody has any idea what the Democratic Party defends, beyond opposing Donald Trump».

While they are clarified in their strategy and message, the only thing they can have in favor in the short term is Trump himself. The New York billionaire has converted the first weeks of his second term into a frantic exercise of the Executive Power that has the opposition and public opinion exceeded. It is the strategy known as ‘flood the zone’, ‘flooding the area’ with so many ads, executive orders or scandalous statements that saturate attention and it is impossible to respond to everything.

The advantage for the Democrats of this overwhelming activity is that it opens the possibility of the failure. The most direct way to gain ground in the legislative elections of November 2026 is to capitalize on the slippers that Trump gives. It is something that already happened in 2018, in the middle of their first term, when the Democrats recovered most in the Chamber, in addition to several governor positions and majority in state legislative assemblies.

No one in command

A few days ago, in an interview in CNN, they asked Tim Walzgovernor of Minnesota and frustrated candidate for the vice presidency with Harris, who is the leader of the party right now. Walz hesitated. “I would say that, right now, voters,” he slipped rhetorically. They insisted. “I see many” and mentioned, without giving names to “members of Congress”, “state senators”, “union leaders” … they had to ask specifically for Harris to mention, finally, the former vice president as a possible leader in the future: “Certainly, I think it could be,” he said.

That his own companion of ‘Presidential Ticket’ costs him to mention Harris as a figure to lead the party says a lot about the ancestry of the last Democratic candidate for the presidency.

In order: Gavin Newsom (California), Josh Saphiro (Pennsylvania), Wes Moore (Maryland), JB Pritzker (Illinois), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Pete Buttigieg, Elissa Slotkin, Chris Murphy



EFE, AFP and ABC





At the moment, there are no exciting, prestigious and well -known figures that are leading the response of the party. They are not their leaders in Congress, Hakeem Jeffries and Charles Schumerfrom their positions as leaders of Democratic minorities in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, respectively.

But there are also no figures that have emerged strongly to agglutinate the party and, at the same time, position themselves for the presidential ones of 2028 as an alternative to ‘Trumpism’, already come in the form of a Trump heir or an unlikely – of the moment, unconstitutional – third mandate of the current president. That is a consequence, in part, that Harris inherited the candidacy that Biden abandoned and that there were no conventional and disputed primary.

There are always many names in the pools. There are the governors Gavin Newsom (California), Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), Wes Moore (Maryland), JB Pritzker (Illinois) or Whitmer herself of Mistchigan. Also figures such as the former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg or the senators Elissa Slotkin – Emerging Figure, she was the one who gave the official speech of response to Trump–,, Raphael Warnock and Chris Murhpyone of the few leftist options offered by this group. But everyone is united: they are very far from erecting as an alternative.