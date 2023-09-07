International Paralympic Committee wants to permanently suspend RPC membership

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC, IPC) wanted to permanently suspend the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in the organization. This was said by the President of the RCC Pavel Rozhkov, he is quoted by RIA News.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that the IPC is going to prepare for the general assembly in Bahrain in order to permanently suspend the membership of the RPC and avoid a repeat of last year’s situation, in which the RPC, through the IPC tribunal, was able to restore its rights after the suspension of membership in the fall.

“The IOC announced a ban on our Olympic team from participating in the Asian Games. The organizing committee of the Asian Games is common, now they are thinking what they can do with the Paralympic athletes in this situation, ”Rozhkov emphasized, adding that during the next General Assembly in Bahrain, the IPC hopes to permanently suspend the membership of the RPC.

The head of the RPC added that now the committee is actively cooperating with the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and legal organizations, “in order to present itself very worthily at this assembly.” He also expressed the hope that the RPC will be able to “give battle to the IPC Executive Committee in Bahrain.”

On 12 May, the IPC Appeals Tribunal overturned the RPC’s suspension. In Russia, they said that they would work out options for further legal protection of the rights of athletes in the issue of admission to international competitions.

Earlier, the IPC refused to allow Russian athletes to compete at the 2022 Games. Initially, domestic athletes were allowed to perform in a neutral status, but then the decision was changed.