Paralympian Nikolai Rudenko has been seeking compensation from Ural Airlines for three months now for a wheelchair that was broken twice during a flight. On September 23, he told Izvestia the details of the case.

“Having arrived [из Москвы] in Sochi, we had an incident: a stroller was damaged. We tried to resolve the issue at the airport, wrote a complaint, but the airport staff approached this issue quite negatively,” Rudenko said.

According to him, the airport staff did everything to ensure that he and his wife left as quickly as possible. Then they left the airport with a broken stroller, the issue was never resolved.

On the way back, Nikolai asked the airport to handle the stroller carefully. He was told that the employees “know everything and will do everything right.” However, upon arrival at Domodedovo, he was given a completely broken stroller.

“We couldn’t do anything with it, it wouldn’t turn on. It was completely bent, all the terminals were ripped off. These fasteners and frames are bent and torn out,” Rudenko complained.

Returning home, he and his wife filed a claim against the airline. There, in response, they asked for documents about the cost and repair of the stroller.

“But since I received it through the Social Insurance Fund, I cannot provide documents for the cost of the stroller and we cannot talk about repairs either,” explained the Paralympian.

Rudenko added that at the moment there are no such strollers for sale. Together with his wife, he chose the analogue that had the most suitable characteristics and sent an invoice to the airline. Now the athlete is waiting for a response from the carrier.

In March, Chelyabinsk resident Ivan Vershok was unable to board his flight because his wheelchair had an electric drive. According to Ivan, he bought a ticket for a Pobeda airline flight, but at the check-in counter he was denied transportation. The man flew home on a flight from another airline. Before departure, he was forced to spend 12 hours at the airport. The Investigative Committee organized an investigation into this fact.

On August 11, Pobeda paid compensation for moral damages in the amount of 50 thousand rubles in favor of Vershka and a fine in favor of the consumer of 25 thousand rubles.