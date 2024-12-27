There are a few days left until the year 2024 ends and for the British royal family, and more specifically for King Charles III, There will be no shame when it comes to saying goodbye.

The last twelve months have been full of bad news, to the point that can be compared to 1992which for his mother, Elizabeth II, was the annus horribilisas she herself described it.

The London newspaper Guardian has highlighted the parallelisms between 2024 of Carlos III and 1992 of Isabel II.

The cancer diagnosis of the King and Princess of Wales was a blow to the family, while the poor judgment of the Duke of York, the prince andrewhas cast a shadow over Christmas at Sandringham.

On the other hand, the incessant legal actions of Harry, the Duke of Sussex against newspapers have been in the news and The king’s youngest son will testify again in the New Year.

2014 started off very early: on January 17, the first signs arrived with a double announcement: both Charles and the Princess of Wales they needed hospital treatmentor, although at that time cancer was not suspected in either case.

For his part, Prince Andrew was called to testify under oath about his role in the sex abuse scandal. Jeffrey Epstein. In the end, his business dealings, including the most recent controversy over alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, have put the spotlight, as it was in 1992, on the prince’s finances.

Although King Charles has returned to full-time duties and Princess Kate, who has said she is cancer-free, is slowly adapting to the new situation, the illnesses of both They have also indirectly affected other family members.

The fact that they were forced to temporarily withdraw from their public engagements meant that Camilla and Princess Anne had to take more of a role, supported by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, until Ana suffered her own medical mishap: a concussion from what is believed to have been kicked by a horse.

Prince William was also out of the picture for a while, which sparked criticism. It was later learned that he had a good reason: the heir needed to be home while his wife dealt with her health problems in private. The controversy over the digital manipulation of a family photo on Mother’s Day was also part of the picture. In fact, the prince himself has described the year as “brutal”.

“I’m not suggesting that this time the institution has been shaken, but this year has highlighted a certain vulnerability of the institution, which is that in general they are a group of older people and there aren’t many young senior royals who can shoulder the burden,” he tells Guardian Joe Little, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine.

1992: the ‘annus horribilis’ of Elizabeth II

The definition of annus horribilis in reference to 1992, it was coined by Isabel II herself in a speech on the 40th anniversary of his successionduring a lunch at the Guildhall in London.

Certainly, the year was terrible for the monarchy. Charles and Diana formally separated and the publication of Andrew Morton’s biography of Diana painted Charles as an adulterer and painted his then-wife as a betrayed and self-harming bulimic.

The Dukes of York also separated and Sarah Ferguson she appeared in the tabloids, topless in Saint Tropez, while her then-financial advisor sucked her toes.

Private conversations between Diana and a friend were also published, and, already in early 1993, an extremely intimate conversation between Carlos and Camila (the one from the famous ‘tampax’).





But if all this wasn’t painful enough, 1992 was the year of Windsor Castle fire. Curiously, the now-defenestrated Prince Andrew was one of the heroes that day, helping to rescue historical artifacts.

The physical destruction of Windsor Castle was accompanied by an increase in republican fervor in the United Kingdom precisely due to the costs of the reform. When the then prime minister, John Major, suggested that the public bear the cost of repairs to Windsor, there were protests. It was quickly announced that Buckingham Palace would be opened to the public to raise the funds.

Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince of Wales, Charles, volunteered to pay income taxes and on capital gains, as do its citizens.