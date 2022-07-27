After the tense episode 10 of “Better call Saul”, fans of the series starring Bob Odenkirk could not help but notice a huge parallel with the movie “Spider-Man 2”, starring Tobey Maguire. It is a scene in which both Saul Goodman What peter parker they go through a similar situation, but thanks to the final shot of the scene it is impossible not to say that they are almost identical. What moment is it?

SPOILERS FOR “BETTER CALL SAUL” AHEAD

YOU CAN SEE: “Better call Saul” in Spanish: Tony Dalton improved Lalo’s dialogues and corrected screenwriters

Farewell to 2 heroes

The scenes in question are those of Peter leaving his Spider-Man suit in the garbage can and Saul Goodman leaving behind a shirt and tie in a clothing store.

The similarity between the scenes of “Better Call Saul” and “Spider-Man 2” was highlighted by some network users. Photo: EfCrar888/Twitter

It is not necessary to look very carefully to realize that both frames are very similar, but beyond the plane, there is a deeper reason regarding the history of these two characters. And it is that these moments represent the closing of a stage, the goodbye to their personalities as heroes.

YOU CAN SEE: Gus Fring is gay: will there be plot changes for “Better call Saul” and “Breaking bad”?

First of all, there is the case of Peter, a young man who, although initially enjoying the power of being a superhero, little by little begins to suffer the complicated life of being a defender in the chaotic city of New York. His days as a vigilante lead to poor grades, financial problems and worst of all: losing the love of his life.

Something very similar happens with Jimmy Mcgill, who, after having lived a powerful life as Saul Goodman, finally all his tricks as a lawyer have taken their toll on him to the point of having to change his profession and identity, becoming Gene Takavic.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better Call Saul” 6×9, review: goodbye to Kim Wexler; hello to “Breaking Bad”

In such a way, when both characters decide to leave their characteristic costumes behind, They are not only ditching a dress, but also saying goodbye to one of the best and worst stages of their lives. those golden times that in the end slipped out of their hands because they were bigger than them.

Spider-Man stands alone as Peter Parkeraway from the complicated crime of the city. Jimmy McGill Stands Alone as Gene Takavicremoved from the dangerous trade of Saul Goodman.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better call Saul”: Tony Dalton kicked Giancarlo Esposito 25 times during a scene

Without a doubt, one of the most unexpected parallels, but one of those that pleases any fan of movies and series.

“Better call Saul” and “Spider-Man 2” are available on Netflix.