For the American literary critic Anthony Boucher (1911-1968), science fiction is a genre that consists of asking the question “what if?” throughout the story. In this way, science fiction is turned into a game where everything depends on the fulfillment of a condition.

When this happens, when the condition is met, then the possibility of developing a new scenario opens up and, with it, new conflicts in the story. For the same reason, every time we ask ourselves the question “what if?” we are on the threshold of a hypothesis that is as literary as it is scientific: the hypothesis of parallel universes.

To get an idea of ​​the relationship between the science-fiction genre and the interpretation of multiple worlds, we are going to turn to two people: the first is a scientist; the other a writer. The scientist goes by the name of Hugh Everett III (1930-1982) and is the physicist who played with the idea of ​​parallel universes based on an original interpretation of quantum mechanics. He proposed that the measurement process be explained from the formulation of a theory, quite the opposite of what had been customary. It must be remembered that until his hypothesis it was the measurements that determined the theory. Quantum particles do not behave in the usual way and, for this reason, quantum phenomena and their atomic dynamics cannot be measured by Newtonian mechanics applied to the macrocosm.

With these things, in 1957 Hugh Everett published in “Reviews of Modern Physics” his interpretation of quantum theory; a hypothesis that bordered on the literary and where it opened the possibility of parallel universes. But of course, that was taken as a frikada by the scientific world. This was the case for more than a decade. During this period of contempt, the other person entered the scene.

This is Philip K. Dick, a slovenly-looking writer with pinpoints of beatnick that he was wandering around Berkeley looking for exact descriptions of the other reality, that is, the reality that underlies the appearance of the real.

Ubik (1969), the science fiction novel by Philip K. Dick.

In one of his stories, the characters who live in a small American town in the fifties are living in a kind of theme park that is exhibited in a 23rd century museum. However, the inhabitants of this historical reconstruction cannot see the people who come to look at them through a complex optical system. They do not know that the world that observes them is the world of the 23rd century. They are still in the fifties of the twentieth century. For stories like this, for stories like this, Everett’s approach to parallel universes will have his confirmation in Philip K. Dick.

Yet Philip K. Dick’s work that relies most on the question “what if?” is the novel titled The man in the castle Recently reissued in Minotaur. Many times we have asked ourselves the question: “And if the Allies had lost World War II, what would it be like?” Well, Philip K. Dick has the answer in what may be his best novel, a story where he crosses the threshold of reality and reaches a parallel universe.

Capture of the television adaptation of the novel ‘The man in the high castle’.

This uchrony was published in 1962 and it presents us with the scenario after World War II, when the Allies lost the war and the Rome-Berlin Axis won it thanks to the atomic bomb. The investment reaches the map of North America where the United States was divided between an East Coast subject to German power and some Pacific States subject to the Japanese Empire.

It is a novel that illustrates in an original way Everett’s hypothesis about parallel universes and, above all else, teaches us that both Everett and Philip K. Dick were free spirits, since, in both cases, they demonstrated that freedom it consists of nothing other than the ability to think about one’s own limits.

