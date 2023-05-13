Deportivo Cruz Azul has not delayed on this occasion and during the course of this week it announced several of the first casualties that it will have for the Apertura 2023 tournament, two of those casualties were two attackers: michael estrada and Gonzalo Carneiroso from the outset they already have two untrained places in Mexico released.
For this reason, the arrival of a center forward will be essential, to begin with. Juan Ignacio Dinenno It is ruled out due to its high price and according to information from the journalist Armando Melgarthe Machine has been set to Robert Morales.
“The Paraguayan Robert Morales in the crosshairs. High price, but the need to find a killer may be a reason to open the portfolio and they tell me that THERE IS ALREADY CONTACT””
– Armando Melgar.
The journalist named Juan Escobar as a key man for the signing of the Guaraní attacker. According to the journalist from Fox Sports, Armando Melgarthe Guarani agent has been involved in the negotiations and could end up being key.
“The representative of Juan Escobar is in the negotiations and can be key”, explained Melgar. According to the portal transfer marktMorales is worth two million dollars and this season he has scored three goals in the First Division of his country.
