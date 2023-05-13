Blue Cross 🚂

Paraguayan Robert Morales in the crosshairs 🎯

High price, but the need to find a killer can be a reason to open the wallet and they tell me that THERE IS ALREADY CONTACT.

Juan Escobar’s representative is in the negotiations and could be key. @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/SXXB5rNc8y

— Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) May 11, 2023