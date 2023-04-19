Paraguay is the only country in South America that has a diplomatic delegation from Taiwan. But this could change if the opposition wins the presidential elections in a single round on April 30. The liberal Efraín Alegre, who has grown in the polls and already leads them by two points, assured that he will review this relationship if he comes to power.

“We have a critical position on the relationship with Taiwan (…) Paraguay must relate to China,” Alegre said in a recent interview with the agency Reutersshortly after being elected to represent the Concertación Nacional, the centrist coalition that faces the Colorado Party, the formation that has governed Paraguay for more than 70 years, except between 2008 and 2013.

Paraguay is also probably the only country where walking through its capital you can bump into the pedestal of a large statue of the Chinese dictator who faced Mao Zedong’s communist revolution, Chiang Kai Shek. The statue greets with a smile, military hat in hand, presiding over its own avenue in Asunción’s residential Barrio Obrero.

View of the roundabout in the Barrio Obrero. Santi Carneri

There is also a school with his name in the city. In addition to a private polytechnic university called “Taiwan-Paraguay”, an orchid greenhouse and a large amount of millions of dollars of investment in non-reimbursable cooperation that delights the leaders of the Colorado Party, and which is reflected in the reforms, precisely, from the old palaces that house the Congress and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– Hi sir. How much does this fan cost?

— I leave you 200,000 guaraníes. iporaiterei. (It’s super good, in Guarani). He is from China, mainland China, see?

This is how Tito sums up, in his second-hand store on Azara street in Asunción, hitting the metal blades with his closed fist, the difference in quality of certain products imported from the Far East.

Having a Taiwanese embassy means not having a China, or as they usually say in Paraguay “continental China” or “communist China”, to distinguish it from the island of 24 million inhabitants. Not having direct diplomatic relations implies not having direct commercial relations. To import products made in China, use intermediaries such as Chile, Argentina or Brazil. And the Paraguayan producers of soybeans and meat, their main raw material for export, cannot sell to the Asian giant without the mediation of third parties.

Shangrila, the largest Taiwanese restaurant in Asunción, owned by businessman Benny Lee. Santi Carneri

During the current government of Colorado Mario Abdo Benítez, Taiwan has become the second largest buyer of Paraguayan meat after Chile. But Paraguay is also among the 10 largest world exporters of beef and is the fourth largest exporter of soybeans, its main income product, and its producers and exporters aspire to more.

“The commercial relationship is one hundred to zero. We send a little soybean to China via Argentina, but everything we import comes from China. The trade balance is totally unfavorable,” explains Egon Neufeld, a Paraguayan and Mennonite farmer who owns 400 head of cattle in the Chaco and is running for deputy in the April 30 elections.

The total value of Paraguayan imports from China was 4,000 million dollars in 2021, while exports stood at 30 million dollars. “I am in favor of free trade. Brazil sells to both. I am for the opening of the markets. If China opens and asks for meat, I would have no objection to selling it, if we send it to Russia and whoever it wants. Why put conditions of a political nature? ”, He adds.

“When a politician says that he is going to open a Paraguayan trade office in China, he is lying,” says Chinese businessman Charles Tang, who chairs the Paraguay-China Chamber of Commerce, an association of a hundred Paraguayan agricultural companies dedicated to exports. and import. “China is never going to allow a commercial office from Paraguay without having diplomatic relations,” he explains.

Tang proposes an exercise in imagination: a Paraguay with an electric railway throughout its territory, with 30 new hospitals and 30,000 new public houses. And a bullet train that connects Asunción and Ciudad del Este in one hour. “Underground metro, new airport. With three or four billion dollars of Chinese investment in the first year,” says Tang.

The ambassador in Asunción José Chih-Cheng Han says in Spanish that “the relationship cannot be translated as just a relationship with the Colorado Party. It is with the State and with the Paraguayan people”. “Taiwan,” he adds, “is going to follow through on their commitment whoever wins and they will be able to see that we are a reliable partner.”

Paraguay has been an ally of Taiwan since 1957. A year before the beginning of the longest dictatorship in Latin America, that of the Colorado Party, led by Alfredo Stroessner, which maintained and expanded the relationship with Taipei during the Cold War and adopted the anti-communist doctrine from USA as its own.

As the economic power of the People’s Republic of China began to grow, many countries changed their position and opened diplomatic ties with the government of Mao Zedong. The United States began formal relations with mainland China in 1979. However, Stroessner maintained support for Taiwan.

Meanwhile, it turned Paraguay into an enclave of impunity for the repression and espionage of the population, explains the Paraguayan historian Milda Rivarola. Impunity was so great that here, in Asunción, the South American military dictatorships of the 1970s established the so-called Archive of Terror, where they kept all the information on forced disappearances, torture and executions of opponents from all over the continent.

The dictatorship of the Colorado Party especially persecuted communist militants, but also opponents of his own party, Christian leaders, artists, trade unionists, and liberal businessmen. The communists were spied on, tortured, murdered and exiled. They were also banished from the institutions, to the point that in 2013 they had their first candidacy for the Senate under the Paraguayans of the Frente Guasú coalition, and in these elections it is the first time that a candidate from the Paraguayan Communist Party has run independently.

“There will be resistance from the US and a lot of reluctance from Colorado party bosses, financed with cash by Taiwan. Paraguayan politicians have a prebendary relationship with Taiwan. Not having relations with China at this time is a monstrous imbecility”, warns the Paraguayan historian.

