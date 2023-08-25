EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Every August 25, Paraguay celebrates Guarani Language Day, in commemoration of the date on which it was included as a national language and granted legal status 56 years ago, in 1967. Guarani widespread in Paraguay is the only language of origin American spoken by the majority of a non-Indian population. It is fundamentally a language of oral transmission, essential in the countryside and very common in cities. “Mba’e la porte —how are you?—”, they greet in a street in the center of Asunción, “Iporânte. Where? —fine, and you?—”, they answer. And the conversation continues in a mixture of Guarani and Spanish in popular use, which they call jopará.

7.5 million people live in Paraguay and 70% of the population over the age of 5 habitually speaks Guarani, according to the 2022 Permanent Household Survey of the National Institute of Statistics. Although it has been recognized for more than half a century, it did not become an official language, along with Spanish, until 1992. 18 years later, in 2010, during the government of Fernando Lugo (Frente Guasú), the Languages ​​Law was approved, the regulation of article 140 of the Constitution by which the Secretariat of Linguistic Policy and the Academy of the Guaraní Language were established, the main institution in charge of regulating and standardizing the language, which has created a dictionary, grammar and spelling. Since June 2021, it is mandatory for all public institutions to offer bilingual communications, but this is not yet fulfilled.

The resistance of the Paraguayan Guarani

Paraguayan Guarani did not exist before the Spanish conquest, which began in 1524. It is nearly 500 years old and was formed from the contact of the region’s languages ​​with Spanish. Originally lacking in writing, it was the Franciscan and Jesuit missionaries who developed an orthography based on the Latin alphabet, in addition to the first grammars and dictionaries. Something that has possibly contributed to preserving some features through the centuries, but that has also disassociated the language from its culture. “The Guarani that is taught in the academy is close to Avá Guarani, but it also has elements from other peoples,” says Perla Álvarez, a 52-year-old linguist. She is a mbo’ehára —teacher— at El Ateneo de Lengua y Cultura Guarani, founded in 1985, and for a year now she is also one of the 30 people that make up the Guarani Ñe’ẽ Rerekuapavẽ, the Guarani Language Academy.

“The Paraguayan Guarani is a sign of resistance,” says Álvarez at his home in the Historic Center of Asunción. Despite the lack of institutional care during the military dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-89), the people have kept the language alive. Like many people her age, she understood Guarani as a child, but she did not speak it. “Although my parents used it, they only let me practice it during ‘Guarani time’, once a week. During the dictatorship it was socially prohibited, it was not by law, but it was considered uneducated, backward, peasant and poor; so many families preferred that their children not learn to speak it. It was only kept for domestic and folkloric use, ”she explains.

Mateo Martínez Mateiko, the cacique of the Maká community of Mariano Roque Alonso, speaks to its inhabitants in the main square. PAULA LOPEZ BEARD

Álvarez began to express himself in Guarani at the age of 25, when he became interested in the language and decided to train himself. “Paraguayan bilingualism is of great sociolinguistic interest,” he says. She tries to bridge the gap between the academic and popular Guarani. She believes that there is still a lot to improve in the teaching of the language in Paraguayan schools. “It is not bilingual, there are only two hours of Guarani class a week and in a very technical way, something that sometimes overwhelms the students, who also perceive the difference with what is spoken on the street.”

The 19 native languages ​​of Paraguay

Guarani currently widespread in Paraguay is different from the country’s 19 native languages, which precede it and are part of five linguistic families: Guaraní, Mataco Mataguayo, Maskoy language, Guaicurú and Zamucu. This richness and diversity is not reflected in the official discourse of Paraguayan bilingualism. Within the Guarani family are the Aché, Avá Guarani, Mbya Guarani, Paï Tavytera, Nandeva Guarani and Western Guarani languages, with notable differences. For example, in Mbya Guarani ‘hello’ we say ‘aguyjevete’ and in Avá Guarani we say ‘mba’éichapa’.

Most of the members of the 19 indigenous peoples live in communities distributed throughout the country, marginalized and sustaining themselves in precarious conditions. Some are seriously threatened, such as the Guaná, Tomárãho, Angaité, Manjui, Sanapana and Avá Guarani.

Petrona Ruidia, 43 years old, belongs to the Avá Guarani people and is the guazu leader -great leader- of the native community of Cerro Poty, in the city of Asunción. Three native peoples live here, surrounded by garbage and barely maintaining their three respective cultures and languages: Mbya Guarani, Avá Guarani and Angaité. The leader understands Spanish perfectly, but she expresses herself better in Guarani. Her neighbors and teachers from her school, Eida Pereira and Leiny Gómez, are with her and help translate her words.

Leidi Gómez, Petrona Ruidia and Leiny Gómez in the community garden of the native community where they live. PAULA LOPEZ BEARD

Petrona came to the community of Cerro Poty 25 years ago from Salto del Guairá, on the border with Brazil, because they did not agree to pay to occupy the land for which they began to charge then. “35 families live here and we don’t want them to expel us. The community began to form almost 30 years ago, from two families, ”she says next to the orchard where they cultivate the land to produce food. Nearby are pigs and chickens. The community is fenced, has a school, soccer field, playground, and a space for MAIPY (Mesa de Articulación Indígena del Paraguay), from where they fight for their rights.

At the other end of Asunción is the Maká community of Mariano Roque Alonso, led by Mateo Martínez Mateiko, 64. He is the son and grandson of chiefs, they chose him in an assembly to represent his community, in which he has been for 37 years. “I arrived from El Chaco in 1986 and since then we have grown a lot. More than 2,000 Maká live here, according to the last census. Most are dedicated to crafts. It is the largest Maká community because it is estimated that in total we are less than 3,000 Maká in Paraguay”, he explains in the main square. This Friday afternoon is packed because they celebrate his birthday with musical performances.

“One of the main demands of the native communities is that our educational system be recognized and respected,” says Mateiko, who regularly meets with other leaders of indigenous peoples. “We request our own curriculum and that it be recognized by the MEC, Ministry of Education and Sciences. It is a fight that we have had for a long time. For example, our school should have more artistic classes and maká teachers, but there is only Guarani”. The Maká language belongs to the Mataco Mataguayo family, not the Guarani. Mateiko trusts that the new government will pay more attention to their culture and language through the General Directorate of Indigenous School Education, which depends on the MEC.

Educational policies and didactic material

“The original peoples lack teachers, materials and the regulation of their own lives. For example, the Maká are losing their language. And that happens in almost all of the 19 native languages, which are supplanted by the official Guaraní,” says Carlos Ferreira Quiñonéz, president of the Guaraní Language Academy.

Families of the original Mbya Guarani, Avá Guarani and Angaité peoples live together in Cerro Poty. PAULA LOPEZ BEARD

The 63-year-old doctor of Guarani Language and Culture believes that the Paraguayan government turns its back on the native languages ​​and that a good educational policy needs to be developed. He regrets that Santiago Peña, from the Colorado Party, did not speak Guarani in his first speech as president, on August 15. “He only used the word ‘aguyje’, which means thank you. You have to speak to the people in their language. How is he going to communicate with peasants, fishermen and many other Paraguayan workers who speak fundamentally in Guaraní?”, the academic wonders.

Despite the deficiencies, Ferreira celebrates that in general, interest in language care is increasing. “In 1900, texts in Guarani could be counted on the fingers of one hand, but from the 1990s there was an explosion, reaching 2,000 texts in 2012. Now more than 1,500 are published per year,” he analyzes. Nazar Chaile has closely followed this increase. He has worked in the Paraguayan Chamber of Publishers and Booksellers (CAPEL) for 30 years. “There is more and more supply and demand, but there are still many teaching materials missing, adapted to different profiles,” he acknowledges. Today he attends to the post that they have set up in the Juan E. O’Leary square, in the heart of Asunción, on the occasion of the celebrations of August 15, the date of the founding of the capital. The only material they offer to spread Guarani is the game Ñañe’ẽ, which means ‘let’s talk’. He shows a cardboard box containing decks of cards with which to form Guarani sentences.

“The idea is to bring people closer to the language through games and art, to combine motivation and emotion in the learning process,” its creator, designer and communicator Rebeka Nadir, 33, tells by phone. She decided to embark on the transmedia project www.culturaguarani.com in 2017 to contribute to the dissemination of the language, adapting it to new generations and technologies. “Guarani is not given enough importance at school, there is a lack of attractive teaching materials and Guaraní ends up becoming a very boring subject. That’s why I decided to design a game for all ages from the age of six, which teaches the structure of the language in an intuitive way. We tested it in schools and the children had a lot of fun”, he explains.

The new Minister of Education and Science appointed by President Santiago Peña is the sociologist and educational counselor Luis Ramírez, who is aware that he is in charge of one of the most transcendental and important portfolios for the development of a country. Among the many challenges he will face is improving the quality of Guarani teaching and preserving Paraguay’s 19 native languages.