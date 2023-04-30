The Paraguayan Colorado Party is a perfect machine. He has been in power for more than 70 years, interrupted only by the victory of leftist Fernando Lugo in 2008. But his supporters are now mired in uncertainty. This Sunday, nearly five million people will elect a new president, and a desire for change is in the air. The latest reliable poll, carried out by the Brazilian pollster Atlas Intel, gives a technical tie between the Colorado candidate, Santiago Peña, and the liberal Efraín Alegre. Tonight Paraguayans will know if a majority has voted or not for a political turn of epic dimensions.

In Paraguay there is no second round and there is only one vote for the final victory. The system is in the Constitution, at the initiative of the Colorados, who thus blocked any possibility of an opposition alliance that would overshadow them in a second turn. The strategy failed with Lugo, but more because of votes that went to candidates from the dissidence of the colorada than because of the ex-bishop’s merits. Now, however, it may be different. The candidate Efraín Alegre, a man of old politics and president of the traditional Liberal Party, has led behind him 40 progressive and Christian Democratic political parties. On the Concertación list is part of the Frente Guasú de Lugo, but there are also colorados, independents and, of course, liberals.

“In principle, the Colorado Party is a winner, and if you want to make an alliance that can defeat it, it has to be broad and with a candidate that arouses enthusiasm. That is not the case of Alegre,” warns Marcelo Lachi, a political scientist at the University of Pilar. “That is why four months ago we said that it was going to be the same as always: the colorados, with an acceptable candidate and a disciplined movement, would win once again. But now that is in doubt, ”he says. In the words of analyst and columnist Estela Ruiz Díaz, “some black swans” appeared in the campaign.

The most relevant was the sanction of the United States against the former president of Colorado Horacio Cartes, the de facto power behind the candidate Santiago Peña. “The sanctions for corruption against Cartes broke his alliance with the economic elite, which is red for convenience. From one day to the next, the former president became a plague in the financial world and no one wanted to associate with him anymore,” says Ruiz Díaz. The other black swan was the stroke that last August left Lugo, still Paraguay’s most popular left-wing politician, out of the campaign trail. “The illness made Lugo not define a lawsuit within his Guazú Front and half stayed with Alegre in the Concertación and the other half went with Euclides Acevedo [candidato de centro izquierda]. Until the last day, everyone was fighting for Lugo’s support with photos”, explains Ruiz Díaz.

An “austere” campaign

With Cartes canceled for corruption and Lugo ill, the campaign was “austere and flat,” says the writer and political analyst Alfredo Boccia Paz. “The problem is that there are no major ideological and programmatic differences between Alegre and Peña. Nobody missed that this is the first election since 1989 without a television debate because the candidates differ only in nuances. “They are two center-right conservatives,” says Boccia Paz, “and yet this election will mark a milestone in Paraguay’s recent history” if the Liberals finally win.

“The Colorados are restless,” warns Ruiz Diaz. That is why the turn that Santiago Peña took in recent weeks. Since he did not get the closed support of his party, partly because Cartes has broken ties with the current president, Mario Abdo Benítez, this young economist who presented himself as the renovation fell into the hands of the hurreros. This is the name given to those who throw cheers to the red chiefs at rallies because they have already received a position in politics or public employment in exchange. They are the beneficiaries of patronage. Two weeks ago, Peña criticized those who think they have a position “because they are handsome [trabajadores]” or have a university degree, without realizing, he said, that they get to the posts “thanks to the Colorado Party”. In Paraguay there are 338,000 state employees, for an electoral census of just over 4 million people. It is a very firm vote floor to which the opposition can hardly aspire.

Efraín Alegre, presidential candidate of the Concertación, and his vice-president, Soledad Nuñéz, close the electoral campaign in Asunción, on April 27, 2023. Jorge Saenz (AP)

Alegre has a very steep slope there. “His character is very special,” says Ruiz Díaz, “he has no charisma, he is confrontational and many people who don’t buy it will vote for him just so Peña doesn’t win. Also, he plays against her that this is her third attempt. [perdió contra Cartes en 2013 y contra Abdo Benítez en 2018]. Today the new is valued and he is the eternal loser.

To make up for the deficit, Alegre proclaimed himself the standard-bearer in the fight against mafias in a country where the perception of corruption is the second highest in South America, according to the regional CPI, which has Venezuela in first place. “These elections are not against the Colorado Party, as they want to propose. The money that comes from organized crime is against money,” said the candidate in an interview with EL PAÍS. In closing his campaign on Thursday, he went a step further, comparing Cartes and Pena to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and his hit man.

The name of the new president will be known this same Sunday, April 30. The polling stations close at 4:00 p.m. in Paraguay and the debut of the electronic ballot box anticipates a quick scrutiny. Before midnight there will also be 45 new senators, 80 deputies and 17 governors.

