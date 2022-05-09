While the Moscow propaganda channels are silent, the contractors write: “Either there will be a mobilization or we will lose the war.” They think they need at least 600-800,000 people to defeat Ukraine

In one of the paradoxes of this war of extermination, this apparently unthinkable also happens: the Telegram channels of the Wagner group – the Russian mercenaries of the multi-sanctioned oligarch Evgheny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s cook”, actually head of the most famous private military company of Russia, as well as of the IRA troll factory in St. Petersburg, at the center of the investigation of the American special prosecutor Robert Mueller – are paradoxically telling the truth about a piece of this war: Ukraine has essentially chased the Russians away from Snake Island, hitting Russian helicopters and ships. Russian defeat, told by Russians.

Let it be clear, to those who have never heard of it, that Wagner is composed – at least in some of its parts – by some subjects pursued by the most terrifying accusations of dirty war theaters. The latest in chronological order is that, according to the Daily Beast, three Russian mercenaries of Wagner allegedly raped women who had just given birth, after storming a maternity clinic in the Central African Republic (one of the war theaters where they intervene – mostly in Africa, and now in Ukraine). Once it is clear who we are dealing with, it should be noted that yesterday, in their Telegram channel, the mercenaries were writing the truth unpredictably: Russia has suffered the sinking of support ships and the shooting down of helicopters on Snake Island, now considering it “useless” continue to stay there.

While Russia in the official channels is silent, the Wagner Channel admits that Ukraine has destroyed critical military infrastructure (and forces of the Spetznaz special groups) on the island, including a Russian MI-8 helicopter (which was instead officially described by the Russians as Ukrainian helicopter shot down). In addition to MI-8 (no survivors were recorded in the shooting) and the destruction of the Spetsnaz evacuation team, Wagner tells us that Ukraine has destroyed an unknown number of anti-aircraft systems Tor-M2, two Raptors, Russian bases and ships carrying weapons on the island. The Russian army spokesman said the MI-8 helicopter was Ukrainian and had been hit by Russian forces – the exact opposite of what is now being reported by Russian mercenaries. In essence, Wagner’s Russians deny other Russians of Putin’s government.

It is a story within history that allows us to try to understand the widespread sentiment among Russian soldiers (bearing in mind that Wagner is part of a formally private militia, even if financed by a state oligarch and already used in the formal wars of the Russia, for example in Syria). Two days ago, again the Telegram Wagner channel (whose acronym is RSOTM, Reverse Side of the Medal), which, it should be remembered, is managed by contractors currently in Ukraine, stated that “either there will be a mobilization or we will lose the war ». Wagner’s contractors think they need 600-800,000 people to defeat Ukraine. And their considerations have also given rise to various speculations in Russia on the possibility that on the day of May 9 Putin could announce a “general mobilization”. Which seems unlikely but is not excluded on the eve, to the point that morale in Wagner remains decidedly turned negative.

To measure their degree of paradoxical sincerity, it can be recalled that it was the Wagner soldiers themselves who were the first to say, on the Russian side, that the flagship Moskva had sunk, long before it was publicly reported elsewhere, and they had also communicated, first absolutely, that Kiev had carried out a successful distraction operation using drones, the UCAV TB2, as was later confirmed independently of the New York Times. A European official, speaking on condition of anonymity a Reuters, said Russia has 10,000 to 20,000 private fighters in Donbas. They are a mix of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group and Russian proxy fighters from other countries, Syria and Libya. In the disputed appearance on Rete4, Russian minister Serghey Lavrov said – among other delusional things – that the mercenaries of the Wagner company “are not present in Ukraine”, and that Kiev needed to talk about them to divert attention from Western mercenaries. Like many of Lavrov’s statements, something that must constantly be questioned “and contrary“.