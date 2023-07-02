Of Eliana Liotta

Cakes and croissants prompt the search for other food shortly after: the sugars are absorbed quickly, the blood sugar spikes and the insulin works too fast

corn flakes, biscuits, fruit yoghurt: too many sweet foods in the morning instead of satiating they make you hungry. A paradox. It is true that more calories are burned in the first part of the day, but other metabolic mechanisms also come into play. Breakfast actually affects appetite management for the rest of the day.

























Glycemic spikes Cakes and croissants, despite the energy content, lead to the search for other food shortly after. When we consume high-calorie foods, we absorb sugars quickly and blood sugar is spitting. At that point, to dispose of the glucose in the blood, massive quantities of insulin arrive and the hormone sorts the sugars in such a tumultuous way that the body enters a momentary state of hypoglycemia. The brain then launches the hunger alarm.





Free sugars

A croissant with cream is sometimes a delight, but it should be known that refined flours and fillings have a significant amount of sugars and moreover free, that is, not accompanied by the fibers which hinder their assimilation. It doesn’t matter that on the corn flakes package there is a bowl with some decorative strawberries to indicate a balanced meal or that the shortbread is made of wholemeal flour. They usually contain a significant amount of sugar.













The fibers

The proteins At breakfast you also need proteins, which have a satiating effect. You can drink a soy drink, eat some cottage cheese, hummus or one plain yogurtremembering that instead the fruit jar is a sort of dessert.