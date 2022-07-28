Whether we like it or not, the trafficking of illicit substances is part of contemporary Western history with all the paradoxes that it entails. For example, while a substance as harmless as saccharin was prohibited in most European countries, cocaine could be found in pharmacies. They are the contradictions of a hieroglyphic market where smuggling is just another job.

Saccharin was discovered by chance, or however you say it, by Ira Remsen and Constantin Fahlberg after discovering the sweet taste of their fingers when handling coal tar. It happened at the end of February 1879 and years later, in 1884, Fahlberg (1850-1910), unbeknownst to his partner, patented the synthesis of the chemical form. This caused him to break up with Remsen, his lab partner, and saccharin was heralded as a homegrown discovery. In fact, the legend wanted it to be his hands, and not those of his companion Remsen, which continued to keep the sweet taste of the discovery. With these things, Fahlberg began to produce saccharin in 1887 in his own factory in New York to extend the business to Europe, centralizing it in Leipzig.

With the arrival of the new century, saccharin ceases to be a sweetener and becomes a threat to Europe’s beet-based sugar business. So much so that the sugar businessmen show their rotten teeth and manage to corner the sale of saccharin, diverting it to the margins. It is when saccharin begins to be produced underground. As is happening now with other substances, a conflict begins where black money conditions needs while the police break into clandestine laboratories without first knocking on the door.

The black market is activated and with it the picaresque extends its tricks towards the new illicit substance, since there is a place in Europe where saccharin is legal, that is, where its consumption is not prosecuted nor is its sale. This is Switzerland, the country that will benefit from the ban. Thus, at the beginning of the century, saccharin represented a third of the volume of Swiss exports. Half of the production is bought by so-called traffickers who have established a clandestine network throughout Europe, an infrastructure that is going to fatten their pockets considerably. Traces of these commercial relations can be found in buildings such as the ones found in Kappl, Austria. It is a group of houses known as the saccharin settlement (Saccharin-Siedlung) for having been built during the golden age of sweetener trafficking.

The most curious of all is to see how chance plays with science and its calculations to end up being part of a historical process, there where the leading role of the market determines that the sweet taste on the fingers of some chemicals will end up changing into black money, of which it counts and sounds. An interesting fiction could be put together from here, one of those TV series where characters from the beginning of the last century appeared, criminals with pockmarked faces who knock with their knuckles on the doors of gambling dens where nobody wants to enter; tough guys with a vocation to transcend in the business of smuggling a sweetener as harmless as saccharin.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

