Nine years without lifting a Copa del Rey while he ruled with an iron fist in Europe have served to articulate a paradox at Real Madrid that will be revealed this Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville: the whites have the same team in their squad number of five-time champions in the highest continental competition than winners in the Spanish KO tournament Nacho, Carvajal, Modric and Benzema are the only disciples of Carlo Ancelotti who survive from that team that defeated Barça in Mestalla on May 16, 2014 with that Gareth Bale’s unforgettable goal that began to build the legend in Chamartín del Expreso de Cardiff. The goal from the Welshman in minute 85 certified the victory of a team that had taken the lead in the first half through Ángel Di María, but who saw how Marc Bartra established a draw midway through the second period. Iker Casillas lifted a trophy in Valencia that served as a prelude to La Décima, fastened by Chamartín’s team a month later in Lisbon, again with the goalkeeper from Mostola lifting the title, the former Tottenham player as a leading figure and Ancelotti guiding the troops with a steady hand. It was the nineteenth time that Real Madrid had inscribed its name on the Copa del Rey list of winners. And the last one to date. The whites, who were only crowned once in the nineties -against Zaragoza in 1993, also in Valencia-, went eighteen years without reigning until, on April 20, 2011, Cristiano Ronaldo brought Barça down to earth of Pep Guardiola with a target in the extension of the match held in Mestalla that established the project of José Mourinho as helmsman of the capital side and meant the first Copa del Rey for Benzema. Two years later, they lost the opportunity to reach the second dozen cup-bearers when they fell at the Santiago Bernabéu against an Atlético armored in goal by Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper is, therefore, the fifth Ancelotti pupil who has managed to savor the sweetness of the Copa del Rey. The current winner of the Yashin Trophy, however, took much longer to reach the top of the Champions League. After seeing how his now teammates Carvajal, Nacho, Modric and Benzema won for the first time at the Estádio da Luz after Sergio Ramos headed him a few seconds after the rojiblanco ecstasy, Courtois pursued glory without luck with Chelsea, before go to the “good side of history” and establish himself as the hero of the Fourteenth with nine stratospheric stops in the final against Liverpool that hosted the Stade de France. Like Lunin, Militao, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Hazard, Vinicius and Rodrygo, the Genk goalkeeper linked his figure to the myth of Real Madrid in the European Cup, to which a long list of footballers who still wear the white jacket. The ranking is headed by Carvajal, Nacho, Modric and Benzema, still current members of a golden generation that seized five ‘orejonas’ between 2014 and 2022. Present in the Lisbon miracle, they continued to burnish their legend in Milan (2016), Cardiff ( 2017) and Kiev (2018), also being decisive for the king of Europe to recover his crown last year in Paris. Pending issue To these four five-time champions of the Old Continent with Real Madrid, we must add the figure of Toni Kroos, who landed in the Spanish capital less than two months after the whites inherited the laurels in the Champions League that had received the metronome of Greisfswald the year before with Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium. The midfielder born in the former GDR was a key element in the treble that the Bavarians completed under Jupp Heynckes, before becoming one of the most profitable signings in the history of Real Madrid and an indispensable piece to understand the last age of gold for the whites in their fetish competition. Among his soldiers, Ancelotti also has a four-time European champion (Lucas Vázquez), two three-time champions (Asensio and Alaba, who added another crown in Paris with Real Madrid to the two he won with Bayern) and three two-time champions (Vallejo, Ceballos and Mariano). Rüdiger also knows what it is to establish his buttocks on the continental throne, which he did in 2021 with Chelsea, which leaves Tchouaméni as the only Real Madrid footballer who has not yet touched the ‘orejona’. By contrast, Ancelotti has eighteen players thirsty for the Copa del Rey. Lunin, Militao, Alaba (he won six Cups in Germany), Vallejo, Odriozola (he won one in Germany), Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger (he won one in England), Mendy, Kroos (he won three in Germany), Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Ceballos (he won one in England), Hazard (he treasured one in England and another in France), Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano have before them the opportunity to swell at La Cartuja some truly outstanding honors in which, however, remains a pending subject. The same one that Real Madrid has not approved since 2014.

