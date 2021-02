United States Capitol photographed behind the fence that protects it. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The aid plan presented by Biden to cushion the impact of COVID-19 continues to be incredibly popular; and more, if possible, as it continues at full speed through Congress. Multiple polls show that roughly 70% of Americans approve of the $ 1.9 trillion plan. Its popularity nearly doubles that of the Republican tax cut in 2017; it is more popular than the Obama stimulus in 2009; …