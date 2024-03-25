Genoa – More goods and fewer workers: from 1980 to 2022, the goods handled by Italian ports increased by 100 million tonnes (+26%), on the other hand, the number of workers decreased by 5,330 units (-24%). This is the equation summarized in the study presented today at the conference “Ports: the power of work” organized by the online newspaper ShipMag, directed by Teodoro Chiarelli, in the Call room of the Culmv. Furthermore, over the last twenty years, the study explains, labor productivity has increased: +45%, while wages have only risen by 29%, with a substantial stagnation in the overall cost of labor (+3%).

“The way of working inside the ports has also transformed and above all what passes inside the ports. While on the one hand we have bulk goods, both solid and liquid, which it is steadily decreasing from year to year – explains Andrea Appetecchia, who signs the study with Sergio Bologna and Andrea Bottalico – on the other hand, the portion of miscellaneous goods transported in containers but above all in trucks has grown significantly. This method is the one that requires the greatest contribution in terms of work and activities carried out by the dockworkers and the paradox is that the goods are growing significantly and the workers are decreasing. The other paradox is that this contraction could be justified with an increase in automation, of the more technological part of port work, but this is not the case in Italian ports. It means that productivity has grown a lot”. The data: between 2005 and 2022 the composition of traffic in Italian ports has changed: +32% for miscellaneous goods and -22% for bulk goods. And within miscellaneous goods there are rolling stock grew +32% and containers 34% and special loads fell by 40%. In this context, “on-call work remains not only a fundamental component of port activity but has increased its strategic weight” underlines the study “In a context in which increasingly larger ships arrive in port, making fewer calls but with more goods – underlines Appetecchia – more people are needed to disembark and embark them, which cannot be kept permanently”.