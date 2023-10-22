Within Tampa Bay, Florida, just a few hours from Miami by car, is a paradisiacal destination that, in addition to all its attractions in terms of scenery, also offers an enormous series of luxuries and amenities for guests. Marina Pointe is located within the Westshore Marina District and has already captivated hundreds of Americans.

Specifically, Marina Pointe includes condominiums located facing the sea. With a dazzling view, the small neighborhood gives both residents and tourists various options to enjoy and relax without the need to leave the limits of space provided.

The amenities of Marina Pointe, the luxurious neighborhood of Florida

According to what is explained both on the official website of the area and in the interview that a resident gave to WFLA, those who are within the limits of Marina Pointe have, among other things, heated swimming pools located both near the buildings and on their terraces. In the latter case, when relaxing in the water you can enjoy an attractive view of Tampa Bay.

In addition to what has already been listed, amenities and services from different areas also appear. For example, residents who have dogs can walk them without a leash in a large space dedicated precisely to the fun of pets. On the other hand, there is a spa for guests and private boats within a deep-water marina, which is managed full-time by a professional.

In the aforementioned dialogue with the television network, one of the local residents also highlighted the sense of community that was formed in the area. Within all the luxuries, there is a close relationship between the neighbors and friendships were even formed within Marina Pointe.